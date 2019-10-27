Photo: Mitzi Gaynor Returns to the Role of Nellie Forbush in SOUTH PACIFIC at a Halloween Party

Mitzi Gaynor returned to her iconic role as Nellie Forbush during a recent costume party.

She appeared at the TCM Classic Cruise Halloween Party rocking the sailor suit for the first time since the 1958 film premiered.

Gaynor took to Twitter to show off her costume. Check it out below!

The theme of tonight's @tcm classic cruise Halloween costume party is "come as your favorite movie character." Well kids, I couldn't resist. Once a @RnH_Org Honey Bun, always a Rodgers & Hammerstein Honey Bun. Love ya-Mitzi #SouthPacific #tcmcruise pic.twitter.com/Rz6y9PvKPq - Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) October 26, 2019

Mitzi Gaynor is an Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated star of classic musicals "South Pacific," "Les Girls," "Anything Goes" and "There's No Business Like Show Business."

Gaynor made her motion picture debut in 1950 and went on to star in numerous films. Gaynor was nominated for a Golden Globe® award for "Best Actress in a Musical" for her role as Ensign Nellie Forbush in "South Pacific."

Gaynor ventured into television in 1967 with the first of many specials, "The Mitzi Gaynor Christmas Show." Over the next 10 years, she continued to star in a number of television specials, blending song, dance and comedy with such guest stars as Bob Hope, George Hamilton and Suzanne Pleshette. THE SPECIALS were honored with 18 Emmy® nominations and seven Emmy® awards, including the 2010 award for "Outstanding Entertainment/Program Special" for her PBS musical documentary, "Mitzi Gaynor: Razzle Dazzle! The Special Years."





