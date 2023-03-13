Photo: JoJo Visits SIX on Broadway Ahead of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Debut

Before Joanna "JoJo" Levesque makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical in April, she took in a performance of the hit musical SIX at the Lena Horne Theatre last night (Sunday, March 12) and went backstage to pose for a photo with the cast.

Check out the photo below!

JoJo led the audience in cheering for the cast as they brought the house down with "Heart of Stone," "Get Down," and "All You Wanna Do."

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!