Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: JoJo Visits SIX on Broadway Ahead of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Debut

JoJo is set to make her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical beginning Tuesday, April 11.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Before Joanna "JoJo" Levesque makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical in April, she took in a performance of the hit musical SIX at the Lena Horne Theatre last night (Sunday, March 12) and went backstage to pose for a photo with the cast.

Check out the photo below!

JoJo led the audience in cheering for the cast as they brought the house down with "Heart of Stone," "Get Down," and "All You Wanna Do."

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Photo credit: Tricia Baron

Six
JoJo with the cast of Six





Related Stories
1000 High School Students to Attend SIX Through TDF Program Photo
1000 High School Students to Attend SIX Through TDF Program
1,000 local public high school students from 12 schools who are participating in TDF's Introduction to Theatre Program will be attending a matinee performance of Broadway’s SIX!
VIDEO: SIXs Wright on Overcoming Homelessness Before Broadway Photo
VIDEO: SIX's Wright on Overcoming Homelessness Before Broadway
SIX star Hailee Kaleem Wright appeared on the TODAY Show with Hoda and Jenna this morning to discuss her inspiring story overcoming homelessness twice before starring on Broadway. Watch the new interview video now!
Video: Hanging with the New Queens of SIX on Broadway Photo
Video: Hanging with the New Queens of SIX on Broadway
Just last month, the new queens of Broadway's Six took their first bows at the Lena Horne Theatre. Now they are checking in with BroadwayWorld! Watch this video as we chat with Broadway's new leading ladies.
Photos: Meet the New Queens of SIX on Broadway Photo
Photos: Meet the New Queens of SIX on Broadway
Just last month, the new queens of Broadway's Six took their first bows at the Lena Horne Theatre. Now they are checking in with BroadwayWorld! Check out photos of Broadway's new leading ladies.

More Hot Stories For You


CHICAGO Has Best Non-Holiday Performance Week In the Show's 26 Year HistoryCHICAGO Has Best Non-Holiday Performance Week In the Show's 26 Year History
March 13, 2023

Chicago, Broadway’s longest running American Musical, had its highest grossing non-holiday performance week in the show’s 26-year history. See how to purchase tickets to Chicago!
Video: Relive the Best of BROADWAY BACKWARDSVideo: Relive the Best of BROADWAY BACKWARDS
March 13, 2023

Tonight's the night! Broadway Backwards, the only annual LGBTQ+ celebration on Broadway returns to the New Amsterdam Theatre.
Photos/Video: MJ Cast Celebrates Black History Month with Students at Michelle Obama Elementary SchoolPhotos/Video: MJ Cast Celebrates Black History Month with Students at Michelle Obama Elementary School
March 13, 2023

Just last week, on March 9, 14 cast members from MJ on Broadway visited Michelle Obama Elementary School in Newark, NJ for a special presentation and performance. Check out photos and video from the big day.
Photo: JoJo Visits SIX on Broadway Ahead of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL DebutPhoto: JoJo Visits SIX on Broadway Ahead of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Debut
March 13, 2023

See a photo of JoJo visiting Six on Broadway ahead of her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee & More to Take Part in The Shubert Foundation's 2023 High School Theatre FestivalAdrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee & More to Take Part in The Shubert Foundation's 2023 High School Theatre Festival
March 13, 2023

More than 100 talented young NYC public school theatre artists will make their Broadway debuts in The Shubert Foundation’s 2023 High School Theatre Festival for NYC Public Schools on Monday, March 20 at 7:30pm at the Broadhurst Theatre.
share