Photo Flashback: Up on the Marquee: Bob Fosse Musical DANCIN' at the Broadhurst Theatre in 1978

Today, we're flashing back to 1978, when Bob Fosse musical Dancin' opened on Broadway!

Bob Fosse's Dancin' is a masterful tribute to the art of movement featuring legendary choreography by Bob Fosse and a score of jazz, classical and pop songs!

Fosse was one of the greatest and most influential figures in dance and theatre history, with works including Cabaret, Chicago, Sweet Charity and Pippin, as well as the recipient of two Tony Awards, three Emmys and an Academy Award.

Check out a photo of the opening night marquee below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Opening Night Marquee for the Bob Fosse Musical DANCIN' at the Broadhurst Theatre on Mar 27, 1978 in New York City.