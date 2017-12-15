Photo Flash: Tommy Tune Benefit Concert Raises Over $183K for Maltz Jupiter Theatre

An exclusive November benefit concert by legendary performer, director and choreographer Tommy Tune raised more than $183,000 for the not-for-profit Maltz Jupiter Theatre. BroadwayWorld has photos from the evening below!

The 10-time Tony Award winner danced, sang and told stories as he took audiences through an autobiographical stroll of more than five decades of big-time showmanship. Backed by a ten-piece orchestra and accompanied by his longtime collaborator, music director and piantist Michael Biagi, Tune took audiences on a journey from his arrival in New York City as a young man to his ascension as one of Broadway's most accomplished director/choreographers.

"It has been a joy to continue the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's benefit concert series with an outstanding performance by Broadway icon Tommy Tune," said Suellen Mann, director of development for the Theatre. "We are so thankful for the generous support from our patrons, and all of the proceeds from the concert will go to support the ongoing programs at our not-for-profit Theatre and its Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts."

Tune is one of the country's most prolific performer/director/choreographers and is celebrating his golden decade on the great American stage. In addition to his Tony Awards, he has received The National Medal of Arts, eight Drama Desk Awards, three Astaire Awards, and multiple lifetime achievement awards including the Society of Directors and the Choreographers' George Abbott Award.

A native Texan, Mr. Tune began his career as a dancer in the Broadway shows Baker Street, A Joyful Noise and How Now Dow Jones. Film credits include Hello, Dolly! and The Boy Friend. Tune is the recipient of the National Medal of Arts, the highest honor for artistic achievement given by the President of the United States.

The Maltz Jupiter Theatre emerged on the theatrical scene in 2004, offering award-winning productions among some of the best in the country. The largest regional theatre in Florida, the Theatre draws 100,000 theatregoers per year and serves more than 600 students annually through its Conservatory. Financial contributions to the Conservatory enable more than 25 percent of its students to receive scholarships.

More than 80 supporters attended an elegant pre-concert sit-down dinner onsite at the Theatre in the Theatre's upstairs club level, The Green Room Club Level Lounge, and after the performance, Tune joined the guests for dessert, coffee and cordials. The dinner was sponsored by Milton and Tamar Maltz. Earlier in the day, Tune also led an exclusive master class for local students, answering their questions about his career and offering advice about how to succeed in the theatre industry.

The performance marked the fifth concert in the Theatre's annual Tony Award winner benefit series, following previous popular benefit performances by Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera, Christine Ebersole and Stephen Schwartz. Plans are already underway for next year's concert.

Sponsors for Tommy Tune Tonight included the Samuel J. & Connie M. Frankino Charitable Foundation and Kretzer Piano.

Photo Credit: Tracey Benson Photography

