Photo Flash: The Witch Is Back! Go Inside I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: THE RETURN OF THE SANDERSON SISTERS

This week, Jay Armstrong Johnson and Danny Marin presented I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters! Back after two years of SOLD OUT shows, Jay and his cast of kooky characters celebrated Halloween Salem Style!

The audience enjoyed an evening with their three favorite witches and a slew of Broadway talent including Krysta Rodriguez (SMASH, Spring Awakening), Andy Mientus(SMASH, Spring Awakening), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Major Attaway(Aladdin), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Mykal Kilgore (Encores! Songs For A World), dnd many more!

See photos from the show below!

Photo Credit: Jason Ratigan



I Put A Spell On You: The Return Of The Sanderson Sisters

