Photo Flash: The Men of TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Strike a Pose

The men of Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL recently reunited (safely) for a photo shoot with photographer Andrew Werner, which was spearheaded by company member Sheldon Henry. This marked the first time that they've gathered since Broadway shuttered in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Go inside the special day below check out photos from the shoot below!

"While the stages have been dark for almost a year, the fire inside the gents of Tina Broadway burns brightly as ever in 'Boys Behind The Beat: What's Love Got To Do With It,'" said photographer Andrew Werner. "The concept of this shoot was to reunite the team and pay homage to their art and doing what they love: being in the spotlight and creating-- honoring the woman whose life inspired the show, Tina Turner. It also shines a light on what links us all together and keeps us going as we navigate the ever-changing world we live in- our relationships to our communities and to each other.



"Even without their eight electrifying weekly performances, the gentlemen of Tina have persevered, literally and figuratively rising through the darkness and above the fog - showing vibrant resiliency and impenetrable commitment to the production, and most importantly, to one another. At the moment, many of us are finding it hard to do what we love, but it's remembering that if you love what you do, it makes the journey all the more worth it. Teamwork makes individual dreams come true and the boys are holding steadfast, waiting patiently to resume sharing their uplifting hope and passion with the world again, through the story and life of the one and only, Tina Turner."