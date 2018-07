Photo Flash: The Elle's of LEGALLY BLONDE: The Search for Elle Woods Take Over Feinstein's/54 Below

On Monday, July 23rd, Feinstein's/54 Below was painted pink, as the ladies of MTV's Legally Blonde: The Search For Elle Woods reunited for the first time to celebrate the show's 10 year anniversary.

The evening was pure perfection and boasted songs from Legally Blonde, surprise special guests and lots of Bend & Snap! Take a peek at all the action below!

The evening was produced by Jen Sandler and music directed by Daniel Lincoln.

Performers Included Rhiannon Hansen (Legally Blonde national tour), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten!, Nobody Loves You), Natalie Lander (ABC's The Middle), Cassie Okenka (School Of Rock, Wicked), Rachel Potter (FOX's The X Factor, The Addams Family), Libby Servais (Wicked, Lysistrata Jones), and Lauren Zakrin (Cruel Intentions: The Musical, The Great Comet).

Paul Canaan, an original Legally Blonde ensemble member who served as a judge on the series, hosted the event.

Photo Credit: Michael Kushner







