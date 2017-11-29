Photo Flash: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Gets 'Tool Time' with Tim Allen

Broadway's longest-running play The Play That Goes Wrong got some face-to-face "tool time" with television and film star Tim Allen when he visited backstage at The Lyceum Theatre following a performance. Scroll down for a photo!

The comedian famous for the iconic TV sitcom "Home Improvement" whose character hosted the do-it-yourself series "Tool Time," had some advice for the stars of the play where everything falls apart, including its Tony winning set: "Don't fix a thing about this hilarious production!"

The Broadway cast of The Play That Goes Wrong stars Ashley Bryant(Emotional Creature) as "Annie," Clifton Duncan (City Center Encores! Assassins) as "Robert," Mark Evans (Paper Mill Playhouse's Mary Poppins) as "Chris," Jonathan Fielding (Noises Off) as "Jonathan," Alex Mandell (Hand to God) as Max, Amelia McClain (Noises Off) as "Sandra," Harrison Unger(Broadway debut) as "Dennis" and Akron Watson(The Color Purple) as "Trevor." The company also features Preston Truman Boyd (Sunset Boulevard), Ned Noyes (You Can't Take It With You), Ashley Reyes (Broadway debut) and Katie Sexton (Broadway debut).

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong began performances March 9 and officially opened on Broadway on April 2 at The Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street). The Tony Award-winning hit comedy recently announced a new block of tickets on sale through Saturday, February 25, 2018.



Tim Allen with the cast of The Play That Goes Wrong