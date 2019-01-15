SCHOOL OF ROCK
Photo Flash: THE FERRYMAN Kids Visit SCHOOL OF ROCK

Jan. 15, 2019  

The kids of The Ferryman attended and met their stage counterparts, kids of School of Rock. Check out the photo below!

School of Rock - The Musical is based on the smash hit 2003 film of the same, featuring music from the movie, as well as an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes and direction byLaurence Connor. The show began previews on November 9, 2015 and opened to rave reviews on Sunday, December 6, 2015 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. School of Rock - The Musical was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Slater), Best Book (Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman).

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

