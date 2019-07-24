Photo Flash: Sing For Your Seniors Hosts Cast Members of THE PROM

Sing For Your Seniors brought cast members from "The Prom" to The Edie Windsor SAGE Center" on July 11th.

"We had such a blast spending the afternoon at The SAGE Center," said Meg Zervoulis, the show's musical director. "For our cast to be singing 'The Prom's' score in front of an audience filled with people who have spent their lives fighting for equality and acceptance was incredibly moving and special."

Performers from the show who gave their time and talent were Mary Antonini (The Prom, Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan (The Prom, Falsettos, Finding Neverland, Cry-Baby) Josh Franklin (The Prom, Ghost the Musical, Anything Goes, Legally Blonde), Angie Schworer (The Prom, Something Rotten!, Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Young Frankenstein, The Producers) and Kalyn West (The Prom). Associate Conductor Ted Arthur also joined Zervoulis behind the piano. The session was led by SFYS Board Member Daniel Torres (Beautiful, Evita, Pirate Queen, The Woman In White, Wicked, Alter Boys).

"We at Sing For Your Seniors were so excited to bring 'The Prom' to SAGE, the largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBT older adults," said Jackie Vanderbeck, SFYS' founder and producing artistic director. "It's important that our LGBT elder community see their stories being told on the Broadway stage, and if they don't have the resources or ability to see it there, then we are going to bring it to them."

"The Edie Windsor SAGE Center is delighted with our ongoing relationship with Sing For Your Seniors, said Jim Derham, SAGE site manager. "SAGE participants are always very eager to attend SFYS's performances, especially the Broadway Sessions. For 'The Prom,' we had a packed community center, with over 90 elders in attendance. We are so grateful for our continued partnership with Sing for Your Seniors and we are delighted to host their performances as part of our wide range of programming and services here at The Edie Windsor SAGE Center."

Sing For Your Seniors, a non-profit organization, is in its thirteenth year of bringing the joy of music and community connection to senior centers, nursing homes and hospitals throughout New York City and beyond.

Sing For Your Seniors is supported in part by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

For more information: www.singforyourseniors.com





