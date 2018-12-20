Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage

Dec. 20, 2018  

Rehearsals are underway for the Alliance Theatre's world premiere production of EVER AFTER. a musical based on the hit film that starred Drew Barrymore, starring Broadway favorite, Sierra Boggess!

From award-winning songwriting team Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler (Junie B. Jones, Dear Edwina), and boasting a creative team led by DirectorSusan V. Booth (Native Guard, Troubadour) and Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (Disaster!, School of Rock - The Musical), EVER AFTER celebrates the true magic at the heart of the beloved Cinderella tale - the strength of the human spirit. EVER AFTER had its world premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2015, and Heisler and Goldrich have been tweaking it ever since in preparation for the new production at the Alliance.

EVER AFTER stars Sierra Boggess as Danielle de Barbarac, Tony Award-nominee David Garrison (The Visit) as Leonardo da Vinci, Jeff McCarthy (The Pirate Queen, Urinetown) as Pierre Malette, Tim Rogan as Prince Henry, and Drama Desk Award-winner Rachel York (Head Over Heels, Disaster!) as Baroness Rodmilla du Ghent. The role of Leonardo da Vinci, which was previously announced to be played by Shuler Hensley, will now be played by David Garrison.

EVER AFTER will open the Alliance Theatre's newly renovated Coca-Cola Stage and run from January 15 - February 17, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Covington

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Sierra Boggess

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
David Garrison

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Jimmy Kieffer and Jeff McCarthy

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Bella Yantis

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Rachel Flynn and Jenny Ashman

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Sierra Boggess

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Sierra Boggess

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Jeff McCarthy, Tristen Buettel, Jonathan Bryant, Tim Rogan, Jennifer JoAnne Bowles and Tamrin Goldberg

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Todd Buonopane and Corey James Wright

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Choreographer JoAnn Hunter, Director Susan V. Booth, Book writer and lyricist Marcy Heisler and Composer Zina Goldrich

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Tim Rogan

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Terry Burrell, Chris Kayser and Meghan Glogower

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Sierra Boggess and Justin Keyes

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Meghan Glogower, Chani Maisonet, and Tristen Buettel

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Meghan Glogower, Chani Maisonet, and Tristen Buettel

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Jennifer JoAnne Bowles and Tim Rogan

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Phil Reno and the cast

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
JoAnn M. Hunter

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Tamrin Goldberg

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Susan V. Booth and the cast

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Jonathan Bryant and Joshua Keith

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Madison Welch and Jenny Ashman

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Book writer and lyricist Marcy Heisler and Composer Zina Goldrich

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Bella Yantis and Mary Katherine Kirchner

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter and Director Susan V. Booth

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Rachel York

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Rachel York

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Rachel York

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Tim Rogan and Sierra Boggess

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Tim Rogan and Sierra Boggess

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Tim Rogan and Sierra Boggess

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Tim Rogan and Sierra Boggess

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
David Garrison

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Director Susan V. Booth and Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Director Susan V. Booth and the cast

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Director Susan V. Booth

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Tim Rogan, Jeff McCarthy and Jennifer JoAnne Bowles

Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage
Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter, Associate Choreographer Patrick Oâ€™Neiland Director Susan V. Booth

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo/Video: James Snyder, Jenny Jules, and More Lead Magical New Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
  • Daveed Diggs, Sheria Irving, and Zoë Winters Lead The Public's WHITE NOISE
  • Breaking: Adam Pascal Will Fill In for Andy Karl in PRETTY WOMAN This January
  • Photo: First Look at Denee Benton as Eliza in HAMILTON
  • James Barbour & More Will Lead McCoy Rigby's 1776 At La Mirada
  • VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Rosalie Craig, Patti LuPone & More in West End COMPANY!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE