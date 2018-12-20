Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, And More In Rehearsal For EVER AFTER At Alliance Stage

Rehearsals are underway for the Alliance Theatre's world premiere production of EVER AFTER. a musical based on the hit film that starred Drew Barrymore, starring Broadway favorite, Sierra Boggess!

From award-winning songwriting team Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler (Junie B. Jones, Dear Edwina), and boasting a creative team led by DirectorSusan V. Booth (Native Guard, Troubadour) and Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (Disaster!, School of Rock - The Musical), EVER AFTER celebrates the true magic at the heart of the beloved Cinderella tale - the strength of the human spirit. EVER AFTER had its world premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2015, and Heisler and Goldrich have been tweaking it ever since in preparation for the new production at the Alliance.

EVER AFTER stars Sierra Boggess as Danielle de Barbarac, Tony Award-nominee David Garrison (The Visit) as Leonardo da Vinci, Jeff McCarthy (The Pirate Queen, Urinetown) as Pierre Malette, Tim Rogan as Prince Henry, and Drama Desk Award-winner Rachel York (Head Over Heels, Disaster!) as Baroness Rodmilla du Ghent. The role of Leonardo da Vinci, which was previously announced to be played by Shuler Hensley, will now be played by David Garrison.

EVER AFTER will open the Alliance Theatre's newly renovated Coca-Cola Stage and run from January 15 - February 17, 2019.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Covington



