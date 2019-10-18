Photo Flash: See Jane Krakowski, Hailee Steinfeld at the Premiere of Apple TV's DICKINSON

On Thursday October 17, Apple celebrated the global premiere of their highly anticipated series, DICKINSON, which debuts exclusively on Apple TV+ on November 1 !

The red carpet was held at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, NY, with an afterparty at the nearby DUMBO House. Attendees included creator/writer/executive producer Alena Smith, star/executive producer Hailee Steinfeld, as well as stars Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and more!

DICKINSON is a coming-of-age story told through the lens of Emily Dickinson that finds her to be an unexpected hero for our millennial era. Set in the 19th century, the series explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of a rebellious young poet who was ahead of her time. The half-hour comedy will debut this fall exclusively on Apple TV+, a new home for the world's most creative storytellers.

This half-hour series is created, written, and executive produced by Alena Smith ("The Affair") and executive produced by Academy Award® nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Pitch Perfect 3, True Grit, The Edge of Seventeen), who also stars as Emily Dickinson. DICKINSON additionally stars Jane Krakowski ("30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") and Toby Huss (Halloween, "King of the Hill," "Halt and Catch Fire"), Adrian Blake Enscoe (Groove, Seeds), Anna Baryshnikov (The Kindergarten Teacher, Manchester By the Sea), and Ella Hunt (Anna and the Apocalypse).





