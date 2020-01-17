Photo Flash: SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE Creatives Reunite at Sardi's

From B'way producer William Franzblau to multi-Tony Award-winner Rupert Holmes-----the screams of laughter certainly woke up the otherwise quiet Tuesday (1/14/20) afternoon crowd at Broadway's venerable Sardi's restaurant. Fun backstage stories about out how the Broadway production of "Say Goodnight, Gracie" came together and the antics of the show's star--- the late Frank Gorshin were the talk of the afternoon. "Seems impossible that 18 years have slipped by so fast"-said Franzblau.

In attendance, William Franzblau (producer); Rupert Holmes (playwright); Elsa Suisman, Larry Toppall and Jamie deRoy (producers); Bill Hofstetter (advertising agency), Peter Cromarty (press agent); Tamar Climan (general manager) Leanne Schanzer (marketing); Bernard Tansey (company manager): and Teressa Jennings (vocals).

Photo Credit: Peter Cromarty





