Photo Flash: SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE Creatives Reunite at Sardi's
From B'way producer William Franzblau to multi-Tony Award-winner Rupert Holmes-----the screams of laughter certainly woke up the otherwise quiet Tuesday (1/14/20) afternoon crowd at Broadway's venerable Sardi's restaurant. Fun backstage stories about out how the Broadway production of "Say Goodnight, Gracie" came together and the antics of the show's star--- the late Frank Gorshin were the talk of the afternoon. "Seems impossible that 18 years have slipped by so fast"-said Franzblau.
In attendance, William Franzblau (producer); Rupert Holmes (playwright); Elsa Suisman, Larry Toppall and Jamie deRoy (producers); Bill Hofstetter (advertising agency), Peter Cromarty (press agent); Tamar Climan (general manager) Leanne Schanzer (marketing); Bernard Tansey (company manager): and Teressa Jennings (vocals).
Photo Credit: Peter Cromarty
amar Climan, Jamie deRoy, William Franzblau, Rupert Holmes, Teressa Jennings, Peter Cromarty, Bernard Tansey, Elsa Suisman, Larry Toppall, Leanne Schanzer and Bill Hofstetter
Bill Hofstetter, Leanne Schanzer, Larry Toppall, Elsa Suisman & Bernard Tansey
Tamar Climan, Jamie deRoy, William Franzblau, Rupert Holmes & Teressa Jennings
