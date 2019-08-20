Photo Flash: Reeve Carney, Amy Spanger And More Star In OSWALD In Concert

Broadway's Reeve Carney (Hadestown, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark) and Amy Spanger (Matilda, Elf) performed in the concert of the new musical Oswald on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 7.00pm at The Green Room 42.

The concert of Oswald also featured Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge, Head Over Heels), Etai Benson (The Band's Visit, An American In Paris), Joey Calveri (Rock of Ages, Wonderland), Joe Carroll (Frozen, Bandstand), Kaleigh Cronin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, A Bronx Tale), Sean Doherty (The Lightening Theif), Kristin Feeney (Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas), Alex Finke (Come From Away, Les Miserables), Russell Fisher (Jersey Boys), De'Lon Grant (Come From Away), Jeff Jordan (MUNY's Meet Me In St. Louis), Donnie Kehr (Billy Elliott, Jersey Boys), Matt Magnusson (Behind Enemy Lines), Tommy Martinez (Newsies), Justin Mortelliti (Escape to Margaritaville), Kristen Oei (King Kong, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark), Kimberly Pine (Casa Manana's Grease!), Ashley Ricci (Theatre for the New City's Life in the ER), Brett Ricci (Oswald), Laurissa "Lala" Romain (Son of the South, South Pacific), Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock of Ages), Brandon Schraml (Stage Life, "Manifest"), Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Astrid Van Wieren (Come From Away).

November 22, 1963 is one of the most infamous days in history. As President Kennedy's motorcade heads down the streets of Dallas, Texas, a shot rings out. Days later his accused assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, is led through the basement of the Dallas Police headquarters only to meet his doom. The nation mourns for the loss of a great leader, and for a truth that can never be spoken. Told through the eyes of his now elderly widowed wife, Oswald explores two possible versions of the accused assassin's journey simultaneously. On one side of our story we follow a troubled youth caught up in an impossible situation, which ultimately leads to the conspiracy theories many believe to this day. On the other, we watch a cold- blooded killer driven mad by his unrelenting need to be remembered.

Jane Cardona (Head Over Heels, To Kill A Mockingbird) music directed and lead the band on keyboard, with Eric Stockton and Freddy Hall on guitar, Jeff Allen on bass, and Kevin Garcia on drums.

Written by Tony LePage (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and Josh Sassanella (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock of Ages), Oswald was first staged at Dallas' The Firehouse Theatre. Oswald is directed by Randi Kleiner (Zombie Prom, God Loves My People Best), features music supervision by Kimberly Grigsby (To Kill a Mockingbird, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark), with Ally Beans and Enrique Brown producing. 5th Estate Entertainment is general manager.

For more information about Oswald, visit OswaldTheMusical.com.





