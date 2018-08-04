Photo Flash: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of WAITRESS at the Pantages

The Los Angeles Premiere engagement of Waitress will play Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a four-week engagement; August 2 - 26, 2018. The show held its opening night on August 3. Check out photos from the red carpet at the big night below!

Tickets for Waitress are now on sale, and available at www.HollywoodPantages.com/Waitress and www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787 or in person at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Box Office (Opens Daily at 10am PT).

The Waitress cast is led by Desi Oakley (Les Miserables, Evita) as Jenna, and Lenne Klingaman as Dawn with Bryan Fenkhart (Memphis) as Dr. Pomatter, Nick Bailey ("Red Oaks") as Earl and Ryan G. Dunkin ("Bull") as Cal. They will be joined by current Broadway cast members Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress, Side Show) as Becky, Larry Marshall (Waitress, Smokey Joe's Café) as Old Joe and Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Ogie.

The ensemble includes Skyler Adams, Law Terrell Dunford, Patrick Dunn, James Hogan, David Hughey, Arica Jackson, Kyra Kennedy, Emily Koch, Maiesha McQueen, Gerianne Perez, Grace Stockdale.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna - a Waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren

