Photo Flash: OKLAHOMA! Performs At 'Verdura at 80: Timeless Style' Event

Verdura Jewels and Chairman and President Ward and Nico Landrigan celebrated the legendary company's 80th Year with "Verdura at 80: Timeless Style" which introduced their 2019 Verdura Belperron Holiday Collections.

The event took place in their Salon at 745 Fifth Avenue and featured was a performance by the cast of the Tony Award winning Broadway revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Also on hand was Todd S. Purdum, Author of "Something Wonderful", the biography of Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein. Verdura has a long relationship with theatre as Cole Porter's initial backing of Duke Fulco di Verdura in 1939 forever linked the jeweler to the Broadway scene.

