Photo Flash: Melissa Errico and Richard Troxell Charm in KISS ME, KATE in Concert at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater just presented its Bay Street Under the Stars series free KISS ME, KATE concert last weekend, August 25 and 26, at Mashashimuet Park in Sag Harbor. Each night was attended by over 400 people. BroadwayWorld has a look at the stars onstage below!

The concert reading featured a cast of 14, led by Broadway star and Tony Award-Nominee, Melissa Errico, and The Metropolitan Opera star, Richard Troxell. It was directed by Bay Street Theater associate artistic director Will Pomerantz. A guest appearance was made by Patron Jerry Cohen on Friday evening. Attendees enjoyed music and comedy on balmy summer evenings. Bay Street Theater Patrons were treated to picnic suppers provided by Alex Von Salad Catering.

The cast also included Malik Alik (Holiday Inn), Al Bundonis (Ragtime,Whistle Down the Wind), Nick Cearley (All Shook Up), Megan LaFlam (Bay Street's My Fair Lady), Steve Rattazzi (Indecent), Ryann Redmond (If/Then,Bring It On The Musical, Escape to Margaritaville), John Shuman (La Cage aux Follies), Britton Smith (Shuffle Along, After Midnight), Cecelia Ticktin,David F. M. Vaughn (Shrek The Musical) and Aaron Young.

Photo Credit: Lenny Stucker



The cast onstage at sunset

The Bay Street Under the Stars stage was at Mashashimuet Park in Sag Harbor

Richard Troxell and Melissa Errico

Richard Troxell, Melissa Errico and cast members

KISS ME, KATE at Mashashimuet Park

