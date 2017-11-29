Photo Flash: Lesli Margherita, Charles Busch, Alex Brightman, Sierra Boggess and More Celebrate WHO'S HOLIDAY Opening Off-Broadway

Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita plays "Cindy Lou Who" in the world premiere of Matthew Lombardo's new comedy with a twist of rhyme, WHO'S HOLIDAY! directed by Carl Andress, which celebrated its opening last night, November 28. The strictly limited engagement plays The Westside Theatre Upstairs (407 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036) through Sunday, December 31st. BroadwayWorld has photos from the opening festivities below!

In addition to Lesli Margherita, in attendance for opening night were playwright Matthew Lombardo (Tea at Five, Looped), director Carl Andress (The Divine Sister), and celebrity guests, including: actor Dan Amboyer ("Younger"), Max von Essen (Anastasia), Alex Brightman (School of Rock), actress Phyllis Newman, actress Alison Fraser (First Daughter Suite), playwright Charles Busch (The Divine Sister), actress Julia Murney (The Landing), actress Julie Halston (The Babylon Line), actor Matthew Montelongo (Daniel's Husband), actress Jennifer Van Dyck (Perfect Arrangement), singer Jim Caruso, nightlife personality Marti Gould Cummings, and actor Brian Hutchison (How to Transcend a Happy Marriage). Jennifer Cody and Hunter Foster, John Tillinger, and Jennifer Bowles,

The story involves a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who, now residing in a beaten down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls from her own perspective that fated night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years. Lombardo's hysterically funny, wildly irreverent, and heartfelt parody is an absolute must-see for adult theatre-goers this holiday season!

Photo Credit: Monica Simoes



Lesli Margherita takes her opening night bow in WHO'S HOLIDAY



Alison Fraser, Aaron Mark and Julie Halston



Bryonha Marie and David Goldsmith



Carl Andress



Charles Busch



Dan Amboyer and Alex Brightman

Dan Amboyer



Daniel Rowan and Max von Essen



Dorothy Lyman and John Tillinger



Erin Maguire



Hunter Foster and Jennifer Cody



Hunter Foster, Jeremy Kushnier, Nick Cearley, Nick Adams and Jennifer Cody



Jennifer Bowles and Matt Harrington



Jennifer Van Dyck



Jessica Vosk, Julia Murney, Lesli Margherita and Sierra Boggess



Jessica Vosk



Jim Caruso and Nick Adams



Julia Murney



Ken Fakler



Lesli Margherita, Carl Andress and Matthew Lombardo



Lesli Margherita and Charles Busch



Lesli Margherita



Lesli Margherita



Marti Gould Cummings



Matthew Lombardo, Lesli Margherita and Carl Andress



Matthew Lombardo



Peter Bartlett



Sierra Boggess and Alex Brightman



Sierra Boggess and Alex Brightman