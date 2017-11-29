Photo Flash: Lesli Margherita, Charles Busch, Alex Brightman, Sierra Boggess and More Celebrate WHO'S HOLIDAY Opening Off-Broadway
Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita plays "Cindy Lou Who" in the world premiere of Matthew Lombardo's new comedy with a twist of rhyme, WHO'S HOLIDAY! directed by Carl Andress, which celebrated its opening last night, November 28. The strictly limited engagement plays The Westside Theatre Upstairs (407 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036) through Sunday, December 31st. BroadwayWorld has photos from the opening festivities below!
In addition to Lesli Margherita, in attendance for opening night were playwright Matthew Lombardo (Tea at Five, Looped), director Carl Andress (The Divine Sister), and celebrity guests, including: actor Dan Amboyer ("Younger"), Max von Essen (Anastasia), Alex Brightman (School of Rock), actress Phyllis Newman, actress Alison Fraser (First Daughter Suite), playwright Charles Busch (The Divine Sister), actress Julia Murney (The Landing), actress Julie Halston (The Babylon Line), actor Matthew Montelongo (Daniel's Husband), actress Jennifer Van Dyck (Perfect Arrangement), singer Jim Caruso, nightlife personality Marti Gould Cummings, and actor Brian Hutchison (How to Transcend a Happy Marriage). Jennifer Cody and Hunter Foster, John Tillinger, and Jennifer Bowles,
The story involves a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who, now residing in a beaten down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls from her own perspective that fated night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years. Lombardo's hysterically funny, wildly irreverent, and heartfelt parody is an absolute must-see for adult theatre-goers this holiday season!
Photo Credit: Monica Simoes
Lesli Margherita takes her opening night bow in WHO'S HOLIDAY
Lesli Margherita takes her opening night bow in WHO'S HOLIDAY
Lesli Margherita takes her opening night bow in WHO'S HOLIDAY
Alison Fraser, Aaron Mark and Julie Halston
Bryonha Marie and David Goldsmith
Dan Amboyer and Alex Brightman
Daniel Rowan and Max von Essen
Dorothy Lyman and John Tillinger
Hunter Foster and Jennifer Cody
Hunter Foster, Jeremy Kushnier, Nick Cearley, Nick Adams and Jennifer Cody
Jennifer Bowles and Matt Harrington
Jessica Vosk, Julia Murney, Lesli Margherita and Sierra Boggess
Jessica Vosk, Julia Murney, Lesli Margherita and Sierra Boggess
Jim Caruso and Nick Adams
Ken Fakler
Lesli Margherita, Carl Andress and Matthew Lombardo
Lesli Margherita and Charles Busch
Matthew Lombardo, Lesli Margherita and Carl Andress
Matthew Lombardo, Lesli Margherita and Carl Andress
Matthew Lombardo, Lesli Margherita and Carl Andress
Sierra Boggess and Alex Brightman