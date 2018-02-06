Photo Flash: Lena Hall and More Attend Premiere of Musical Film BECKS

Feb. 6, 2018  

Lena Hall-helmed musical film Becks held its premiere last night, February 5, 2018. Becks is being released this Friday, February 9th in select cities across the country and VOD. It won this year's LA Film Festival and is Lena Hall's feature film debut in the lead role starring alongside Mena Suvari, Christine Lahti and Dan Fogler.

Check out photos from the premiere below!

Becks stars Tony-Winner and Grammy-Nominated Lena Hall (Broadway's "Hedwig and the Angry Inch"), BAFTA-Nominated and SAG Award Winner Mena Suvari (AMERICAN BEAUTY), Academy-Award, Emmy and Golden Globe Winner Christine Lahti (RUNNING ON EMPTY, Chicago Hope), Tony Winner Dan Fogler (FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FINE THEM, HORTON HEARS A WHO), Michael Zegen (FRANCES HA, Boardwalk Empire) and Hayley Kiyoko (JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS). It was co-directed, co-written and produced by Elizabeth Rohrbaugh and Emmy-winning producer Daniel Powell (Inside Amy Schumer). They co-wrote the script with Emmy-nominated writer Rebecca Drysdale (Key and Peele) and produced along with Alex Bach.

Inspired by the real life of singer/songwriter Alyssa Robbins, the film follows a Brooklyn musician named Becks (Lena Hall) who, after a crushing breakup with her girlfriend, moves back in with her Midwestern mother (Christine Lahti). As she navigates her hometown, playing for tip money her old friend Dave's (Dan Fogler) bar, an unexpected relationship begins to take shape. Driven by an original score by Alyssa Robbins, the film's musical numbers bring a unique new voice to the American musical movie.

Check out the film's trailer here:

Photo Credit: Jessica Earnshaw

Lena Hall

Dan Fogler

Christina Lahti

Todd Slater, Mena Suvari, Lena Hall, James Huntsman, Andreas Olavarria

Paige Davis, Patrick Page

Montego Glover

Mena Suvari

Mena Suvari, Lena Hall, Christina Lahti

Mena Suvari, Lena Hall, Christina Lahti

Malan Breton

Lena Hall

Elizabeth Rohrbaugh, Becky Drysdale, Daniel Powell

David Byrne

David Byrne, Lena Hall

Darren Ritchie


