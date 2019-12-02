Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN
Photo Flash: John Oliver Visits FROZEN on Broadway
Emmy winner and star of the recent The Lion King film John Oliver visited Frozen on Broadway over the holiday weekend.
Check out the photo below!
Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.
