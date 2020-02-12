Photo Flash: John C. Reilly, Simon Helberg and More Attend Opening Night of THE FATHER Starring Alfred Molina
Pasadena Playhouse presents The Father, written by Florian Zeller, translated by Christopher Hampton and directed by Jessica Kubzansky, now through March 1, 2020. The production stars Alfred Molina (Frieda, An Education, Enchanted April) in a tour-de-force role in perhaps one of the most awarded plays of recent times on two continents - winning the 2014 Molière Award, and nominations for the Evening Standard Theatre Award, Olivier Award for Best New Play, and Tony Award for Best Play.
Check out photos from opening night below!
Molina is joined by Sue Cremin (Neva at Kirk Douglas Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, SCR) as "Anne;" Michael Manuel (Buried Child at A Noise Within) as "Pierre;" Pia Shah (Orange at SCR) as "Laura;" Robert Mammana (Casa Valentina at Pasadena Playhouse) as "Man;" and Lisa Renee Pitts (Sweat on Broadway) as "Woman."
André was once a tap dancer. He lives with his daughter, Anne, and her husband, Antoine. Or was André an engineer, whose daughter Anne lives in London with her new lover, Pierre? The thing is, he is still wearing his pajamas, and he can't find his watch. He is starting to wonder if he's losing control.
Tickets for The Father start at $25 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.
Photo Credit: Nick Agro
Dan Lauria, Wendie Malick, Alfred Molina, Frances Fisher
Wendie Malick and Alfred Molina
John C. Reilly
Harry Groener and Dawn Didiwick
Christine Lin and Justin Chien
Cast and company
Cast
Alejandro De Hoyas
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paula Kelly, actress of stage and screen, has died. She was 76. Kelly made herÂ BroadwayÂ debut as Mrs. Veloz i... (read more)
Rebecca Luker Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With ALS
Rebecca Luker has taken to Twitter to reveal the news that she has been diagnosed with ALS.... (read more)
Garrett Clayton, Daisy Eagan and Catherine Wadkins To Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC in Los Angeles This May
The beloved musical A Little Night Music is getting a new Los Angeles production with an eye-catching cast, including Tony Award winner, Daisy Eagan, ... (read more)
Netflix's 13 Film Adaptation is Accepting Video Audition Submissions
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Neil Meron will produce a film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's 2008 musical 13 for Netflix. Now, Meron has t... (read more)
Audra McDonald and Bobby Cannavale To Star In A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Williamstown Theater Festival
Five-time Tony Award-winner, Audra McDonald, will star opposite Bobby Cannavale in a revival of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire at Willia... (read more)
Marina Pires Will Make Broadway Debut as Jasmine ALADDIN; Ainsley Melham and Rodney Ingram Will Return!
Disney's Aladdin has announced new principal cast members ahead of the company's sixth anniversary. Ainsley Melham, star of the original Australian pr... (read more)