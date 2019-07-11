Photo Flash: Grace DeAmicis, Spotlight Kidz Celebrate Independence Day With Performance On The USS Intrepid

The Spotlight Kidz had the honor of performing on the USS Intrepid to celebrate Independence Day on July 4th. Taking part was Grace DeAmicis who is currently in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD as well as Miranda DeMott, Michela Erksa, Elle Graper, Alexis Jade Meloe, Addisan Ricard, Alexandra Rooney, Ryan Umbarila and Eden Wanzie.

They joined the storied legacies of performances on this historical landscape that tells the stories of the brave serviceman who are a living testament to their service, valor and sacrifice.

The Spotlight Kidz is directed by Sandy Kost-Sterner and offers opportunities to youngsters and teens such as NYC cabarets and performing at various venues. For further information, email spotlightkidz@comcast.net





