Photo Flash: Get a First Look at CATS in South Korea, Starring Joanna Ampil
CATS, produced by S&Co opened in Seoul on September 9.
From theatre darkness blanketing the world, in one corner of the world the iconic CATS eyes have emerged offering the world a treasured glimmer of hope.
CATS, produced by S&Co opened in Seoul on September 9. The international touring company were assembled through lockdown from all over the world including Australia, United Kingdom, South Africa, France, USA and the Philippines.
The cast features Joanna Ampil as Grizabella.
Get a first look at the production in the photos below!
Photo Credit: Juho Sim
