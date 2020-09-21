Photo Flash: Get a First Look at CATS in South Korea, Starring Joanna Ampil

CATS, produced by S&Co opened in Seoul on September 9.

CATS, produced by S&Co opened in Seoul on September 9. The international touring company were assembled through lockdown from all over the world including Australia, United Kingdom, South Africa, France, USA and the Philippines.

The cast features Joanna Ampil as Grizabella.

