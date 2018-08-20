Photo Flash: Get A First Look at Peter Dinklage and More in CYRANO at Goodspeed

BroadwayWorld has a first look at CYRANO at Goodspeed! Check out all new photos below!

Led by Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Peter Dinklage as Cyrano alongside film actress Haley Bennett as Roxanne and film and TV actor Blake Jenner as Christian, the cast of this bold new musical includes Tom Riis Farrell, Damon J. Gillespie, Patrick Kerr, Laith Nakli, Gayle Samuels, Claire Saunders and Charlie Thurston.

This exciting musical is based on Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand and adapted by Erica Schmidt in collaboration with members of the Grammy Award-winning indie alternative band The National.

The legendary romance about a proud and impassioned poet who ghostwrites love letters is rekindled in a timeless and unconventional new musical. Cyrano agrees to woo his true love, Roxanne, on behalf of another in this classic tale of unrequited love. Music by Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National and lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser drives this story of mistaken identity, selfless courage and buried desire. The production is directed by Erica Schmidt.

Single Tickets are now on sale starting at $70. All tickets may be purchased through the Box Office (860.873.8668), which opens every day at 10 a.m. Tickets may also be purchased on-line at www.goodspeed.org.

This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.





