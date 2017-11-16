Photo Flash: First Look at The Public's Free Mobile Unit WINTER'S TALE

The Public Theater begins previews for the MOBILE UNIT's production of THE WINTER'S TALE on Sunday, November 26. Directed by Lee Sunday Evans, the free run of THE WINTER'S TALE at The Public follows a three-week tour to the five boroughs bringing Shakespeare to audiences who have limited or no access to the arts. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Part of The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work at 425 Lafayette Street and the 50th Anniversary of HAIR, THE WINTER'S TALE at The Public Theater will run through Sunday, December 17 with an official press opening on Thursday, November 30.

The complete cast of THE WINTER'S TALE includes Justin Cunningham (Leontes), Christopher Ryan Grant (Antigonus, Old Shepherd), Nina Grollman (Young Shepherd), Nicholas Hoge (Polixenes), Patrena Murray (Paulina), Chris Myers (Florizel), Sathya Sridharan (Camillo), Ayana Workman (Perdita), and Stacey Yen (Hermione).

This fall, The Public Theater's Mobile Unit, which strengthens community engagement with the arts by bringing free, world-class productions of Shakespeare to communities all across New York City, journey through tragedy into comedy with an enchanting new production of THE WINTER'S TALE, directed by Lee Sunday Evans.

Dire misunderstanding changes the course of destiny when King Leontes becomes convinced that his wife is pregnant with his friend's child. The maligned wife perishes, the accused friend flees, and the cursed infant is left to die alone on the shore. But from the depths of tragedy, wondrous things can occur. What's lost is found, false identities lead to true love, and the miracle of forgiveness brings new life to the world in one of Shakespeare's most treasured romances.

THE WINTER'S TALE features scenic design by Mariana Sanchez, costume design by Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, puppet design by James Ortiz, and music composition by Heather Christian.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

