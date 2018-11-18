Photo Flash: First Look at Kathryn Gallagher, Terrence Mann, and More in A.R.T.'s EXTRAORDINARY

American Repertory Theater presents ExtraOrdinary, a cabaret retrospective celebrating ten years of musical theater at the A.R.T. The limited run began on Friday, November 16 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and ends on Friday, November 30, 2018.

Audiences are invited to join returning A.R.T. artists for songs and stories from the past decade of boundary-breaking musicals, including The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Pippin, Prometheus Bound, Waitress, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

ExtraOrdinary features a company of artists from past A.R.T. productions:

Melody Betts from A.R.T.'s 2014 production of Witness Uganda (also Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on NBC)

Kathryn Gallagher from A.R.T.'s 2018 production of Jagged Little Pill (also Spring Awakening on Broadway)

Terrence Mann from A.R.T.'s 2012 production of Pippin and the 2013 Tony Award-winning Broadway revival, for which he received his third Tony Award nomination (also the original Broadway casts of Les Miserables and Disney's Beauty and the Beast)

Brandon Michael Nase from A.R.T.'s 2018 production of The Black Clown (also Ragtime at Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre)

Bryonha Marie Parham from A.R.T.'s 2011 production of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess and the 2012 Tony Award-winning Broadway revival (also Prince of Broadway on Broadway)

MJ Rodriguez from A.R.T.'s 2017 productions of Burn All Night and Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women (also "Pose" on FX)

Matthew James Thomas from A.R.T.'s 2012 production of Pippin and the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival (also Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark on Broadway)

A five-piece band led by Music Director Lance Horne will perform onstage.

The ExtraOrdinary cast will be joined nightly by a special guest from past A.R.T. musicals. Appearances will not be announced in advance; instead guests will surprise the audience each night.

Throughout the ExtraOrdinary run, the Loeb Drama Center will host a display featuring photographs, costumes, props, and other memorabilia from the more than thirty musicals, music- and dance-theater pieces, and plays with music staged at the A.R.T. over the last decade.

EXTRAORDINARY CREATIVE TEAM

· Diane Paulus, Director (fourteen productions at A.R.T. including Jagged Little Pill, The White Card, In the Body of the World, Waitress, and Pippin)

· Nancy Harrington, Associate Director (six productions at A.R.T. including Waitress and Pippin)

· Lance Horne, Music Director (Cabaret and Prometheus Bound at A.R.T., Music Director for Alan Cumming)

· Abbey O'Brien, Choreographer (Jagged Little Pill at A.R.T. and Waitress on Broadway)

· Jason Sherwood, Scenic Designer (A.R.T. debut; Sam Smith's world tour and The Who's Tommy at Denver Center Theatre Company)

· Emilio Sosa, Costume Designer (six productions at A.R.T. including The White Card and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess)

· Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Lighting and Projection Designer (A.R.T. debut; Gloria: A Life at Daryl Roth Theatre and Relevance at Lucille Lortel Theatre)

· Jonathan Deans, Sound Designer (five productions at A.R.T. including Jagged Little Pill and Waitress)

· Julie Baldauff, Production Stage Manager (four productions at A.R.T. including Pippin and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess)

· Taylor Brennan, Assistant Stage Manager (twenty-nine productions at A.R.T. including The Black Clown and Jagged Little Pill)

Tickets start at $25 and are available now online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to Subscribers, Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, and others.

