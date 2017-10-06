Photo Flash: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Ogunquit Playhouse

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the North American rollout of the new musical From Here to Eternity, on stage now through October 29.

The musical is based on the acclaimed novel (which also became a multi-Academy Award-winning film), by James Jones with lyrics by Tim Rice, book by Donald Riceand Bill Oakes and music by Stuart Brayson. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

As part of its development path to Broadway, Sir Tim Rice is collaborating with the Ogunquit creative team to mount this compelling new musical set in Hawaii in the weeks before the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

This epic tale follows the powerful story of two U.S soldiers, the soulful Private Prewitt played by Derek Carleyand ardent Sergeant Warden, played by Kevin Aichele, as they embark on doomed and dangerous love affairs with the wrong women. The sultry wife of G Company's commanding officer, Karen Holmes, is played by Robyn Hurder, and Lorene, the beautiful escort who is looking to make a better life for herself, is played by Jenna Nicole Schoen. As the infamous date of December 7th approaches, the claustrophobic world of the four lovers and the desperation of the soldiers of G Company splinter amidst an escalating war. The compelling story of men at war along with a fantastic new score is not to be missed.

Returning to the Ogunquit Playhouse is Bradley Dean as Captain Dana Holmes, commanding officer of G Company. Kevin Aichele (First Sergeant Milton Warden) most recently portrayed Warden in the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival production of From Here to Eternity. Robyn Hurder (Karen Holmes) returns to the Ogunquit Playhouse after previously starring as Norma Cassidy in 2015's Victor/Victoria. Jenna Nicole Schoen (Lorene) recently appeared in the National Tour of Jersey Boys. Michael Tacconi (Private Angelo Maggio) is reprising his role from the Finger Lakes production of From Here to Eternity, and recently portrayed Nick in New World Stage's Bare. ReEd Campbell returns to the Ogunquit Playhouse as Sergeant James Judson.

Director and choreographer for From Here to Eternity is Brett Smock. Music Director for From Here to Eternity is Vadim Feichtner. Fight Director for From Here to Eternity is Christopher Elst. Returning to the Ogunquit Playhouse as Costume Designer for From Here to Eternity is Dustin Cross. Stanley A. Meyer is the Set Designer for From Here to Eternity, returning to the Ogunquit Playhouse after last designing for 2016's Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. Resident Lighting Designer, Richard Latta, is designing the lighting for the Ogunquit Playhouse production of From Here to Eternity. Christopher Ashjoins the creative team as Projection Designer for From Here to Eternity. Sound designer for From Here to Eternity is Kevin Heard, returning to the Ogunquit Playhouse for his eleventh production, after designing for Mamma Mia! and Ragtime this season.

Don't miss the final show of the 85th Anniversary season, From Here to Eternity, at the Ogunquit Playhouse! Individual tickets are on sale and prices start at $52 each. To learn more about becoming a Playhouse member, or to purchase tickets and gift cards, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org or call the Ogunquit Playhouse Box Office at 207-646-5511.



The cast of FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Ogunquit Playhouse

