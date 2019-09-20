Photo Flash: First Look At The World Premiere of THE KING'S SPEECH
Chicago Shakespeare Theater's North American Premiere production of David Seidler's The King's Speech opens tonight in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare and runs through October 20, 2019. Directed by Michael Wilson, the production stars Harry Hadden-Paton as Bertie and James Frain as Lionel Logue.
See brand-new production photos below!
In this remarkable true story from Oscar Award-winning writer David Seidler, Great Britain's reluctant monarch finds a surprising ally in an unexpected place. A generation before the royal family we know today, Queen Elizabeth's father George VI would ascend the throne, a most unlikely king thrust into the spotlight after his brother David gives up the crown to marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson. Struggling with a chronic stammer, Bertie (as his family knew him) must speak to his nation as it stands on the brink of World War II.
Enter an unconventional speech therapist named Lionel Logue, whose methods are anything but common. With Logue's help Bertie finds his voice, and forever changes the course of history. Portraying these two extraordinary men are Harry Hadden-Paton (Broadway's My Fair Lady, Downton Abbey, The Crown) and James Frain (The Tudors, True Blood, The White Queen), who lead a stellar cast that brings Seidler's drama to life on stage-as he first imagined it-in this not-to-be missed North American Premiere.
Photo Credit: Liz Lauren
Harry Hadden-Paton, Rebecca Night, James Frain
Elizabeth Ledo, James Frain, Rebecca Night
Rebecca Night, Harry Hadden-Paton, James Frain
Harry Hadden-Paton, Rebecca Night
