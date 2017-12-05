Photo Flash: Curtis Holbrook Takes Home the Gypsy Robe for SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!

Just last night, December 4, the company of SpongeBob SquarePants gathered on the Palace Theatre stage to celebrate the opening of the show and the passing of the Gypsy Robe to Curtis Holbrook.

Holbrook's previous Broadway credits include: If/Then, West Side Story, Xanadu, All Shook Up, The Addams Family, The Boy From Oz, Taboo, Follies, Fosse, Footloose. Off-Broadway: Saved, Frog Kiss, Radiant Baby. Film/TV: Hairspray, Across the Universe, "Nurse Jackie," "Smash," "Law and Order: SVU."

The Gypsy Robe began in 1950, when Bill Bradley, in the chorus of GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES, borrowed a dressing gown from Chorus member Florence Baum and sent it to a friend in CALL ME MADAM on opening night Oct 12, 1950 saying it was worn by all the Ziegfeld beauties and would "bless" the show. A cabbage rose from Ethel Merman's gown was added and the robe was passed along to the next Broadway musical on opening night. The tradition evolved so that the robe is now presented to the "gypsy" who has performed the most Broadway musicals on a chorus contract. Along the way, the robe is decorated, painted, patched, stitched, and signed by everyone in the show, becoming a fanciful patchwork for an entire Broadway season.

Photo Credit: Michael Kushner

