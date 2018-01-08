TV/Movies - Film Awards
Photo Flash: Barbra Streisand, Oprah & More at 75th Annual GOLDEN GOLD AWARDS

Jan. 8, 2018  

Last night, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the winners of the 75th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS at Hollywood's Party of the Year. Show host Seth Meyers led the star-studded event which aired on NBC live from The Beverly Hilton. Oprah Winfrey was honored with the Cecil B. de Mille Award, and Simone Garcia Johnson, carried out her duties as the first-ever Golden Globe Ambassador.

This year's winners included DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won their second consecutive Golden Globe for Best Original Song for "This Is Me," from the movie musical THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. Tony winner Frances McDormand also picked up an award for her leading performance in THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI. Other winners included Tony nominees Allison Janney for I TONYA and Elisabeth Moss for THE HANDMAID'S TALE. Broadway alum Saoirse Ronan won a prize for her performance in LADY BIRD and Nicole Kidman received the award for her role in BIG LITTLE LIES. Click here for a full list of winners and check out photos from the star-studded night below!

Produced by Dick Clark productions (dcp) in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

Photos by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Graham Broadbent, Producer, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", accepts the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama

Barbara Streisand, Presenter at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", winner Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

(l-r) Isabelle Huppert, Angelina Jolie, Presenters at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Gary Oldman, "The Darkest Hour", winner Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Greta Gerwig, Director, "Lady Bird", accepts the award for Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird" winner Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

(l-r) Jessica Chastain, Chris Hemsworth, Presenters at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Reese Witherspoon, Writer, "Big Little Lies", HBO, accepts the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Greta Gerwig, Presenter at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Guillermo Del Toro, "The Shape of Water", winner Best Director - Motion Picture at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Oprah Winfrey, Winner, Cecil B. Demille Award at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Oprah Winfrey, Winner, Cecil B. Demille Award at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Aziz Ansari winner Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy

(l-r) Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Presenters at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Creator, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Amazon, accepts the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

(l-r) EdgaR Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, Darren Criss, Presenters at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

(l-r) Sarah Jessica Parker, Hugh Grant, Presenters at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

(l-r) Kirk Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones, Presenters at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Alison Janney, "I, Tonya", winner Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

(l-r) Amy Poelher, Andy Samberg, Presenters at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

75th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies" , winner Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

(l-r) Sharon Stone, J.K. Simmons, Presenters at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

(l-r) Emma Stone, Shirley MacLaine, Presenters at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Octavia Spencer, Presenter at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

(l-r) Justin Paul, Benj Pasek accept the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

(l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Presenters at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water", winner Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Alexander Skarsgaard, "Big Little Lies", winner Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bruce Miller, Producer/Writer, "The Handmaid's Tale", Hulu, accepting the award for Best Television Series - Drama

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us", winner Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Sarah Paulson, Presenter at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Photo Flash: Barbra Streisand, Oprah & More at 75th Annual GOLDEN GOLD AWARDS
Elisabeth Moss - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", winner Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

(l-r) Carol Burnett, Jennifer Aniston, Presenters at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Zac Efron, Presenter at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", winner Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

(l-r) Helen Mirren, Viola Davis, Presenters at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies", winner Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Seth Meyers, Host at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards

Seth Meyers, Host at the 75th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards


