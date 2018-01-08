Photo Flash: Barbra Streisand, Oprah & More at 75th Annual GOLDEN GOLD AWARDS

Click Here for More Articles on TV/Movies - Film Awards

Last night, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the winners of the 75th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS at Hollywood's Party of the Year. Show host Seth Meyers led the star-studded event which aired on NBC live from The Beverly Hilton. Oprah Winfrey was honored with the Cecil B. de Mille Award, and Simone Garcia Johnson, carried out her duties as the first-ever Golden Globe Ambassador.

This year's winners included DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won their second consecutive Golden Globe for Best Original Song for "This Is Me," from the movie musical THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. Tony winner Frances McDormand also picked up an award for her leading performance in THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI. Other winners included Tony nominees Allison Janney for I TONYA and Elisabeth Moss for THE HANDMAID'S TALE. Broadway alum Saoirse Ronan won a prize for her performance in LADY BIRD and Nicole Kidman received the award for her role in BIG LITTLE LIES. Click here for a full list of winners and check out photos from the star-studded night below!

Produced by Dick Clark productions (dcp) in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

Photos by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

