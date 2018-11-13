Photo Flash: Audra McDonald and Seth Rudetsky Share an Evening at Town Hall

Nov. 13, 2018  

The internationally acclaimed Broadway @ concert series hosted and music directed by SiriusXM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky is finally landing smack dab in the middle of Broadway itself this fall. The premiere season kicked off with superstar Audra McDonald, check out photos below! The series continues with Kelli O'Hara on January 14 and Jeremy Jordan on March 11.

The format of each concert is a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's funny, insightful and revealing questions - and the music from each star's stellar Broadway career.

For tickets and information, visit www.thetownhall.org or call (212) 997-6661.

Photo Credit: Sachyn Mital

