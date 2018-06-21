Photo Flash: Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Krysta Rodriguez and More Attend BANDSTAND in Cinemas

Bandstand, Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker's Broadway musical directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), will bring high-octane, heart-stopping, spectacular dancing to movie theaters nationwide this summer in "BANDSTAND: The Broadway Musical on Screen." The stars came out to attend a special premiere, check out the photos below!

In addition to the feature content, audiences will enjoy behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen footage of the production.

Tickets for "BANDSTAND: The Broadway Musical on Screen" are available atwww.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

Presented by Fathom Events and Sing Out, Louise! Productions, this special two-night event will premiere in more than 700 U.S. cinemas on Monday, June 25 and Thursday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. local time (both dates), through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website(theaters and participants are subject to change).

America's soldiers come home from war in 1945 to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, while Private First Class Donny Novitski (Corey Cott), singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, inspiration strikes. Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, each an astonishing musician, and young war widow Julia Trojan (Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes), an aspiring jazz singer. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Bandstand is presented in special partnership with the military non-profit TAPS, which cares for the families of America's fallen heroes. The Broadway musical was also the first live entertainment production ever to be "6 Certified" by Got Your 6, for its accurate portrayal of the veteran experience.

Photo Credit: Marathon Digital

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You