Photo Flash: AndrÃ© De Shields, Leslie Jordan And Stacey Friedman Honored At SAGE Awards & Gala
Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields, currently starring in Hadestown, received the Joyce Warshow Lifetime Achievement Award at the sold-out SAGE Awards & Gala held at Cipriani Wall Street on October 21.
SAGE, the world's largest organization dedicated to serving and advocating with and on behalf of LGBT older people, raised a record-breaking $1.5 million dollars.
More than 1,000 attendees turned out to honor LGBT elder pioneers at the forefront of the LGBT movement, as well as notable advocates and change agents who have made a difference in the lives of LGBT elders during this monumental year, the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.
Emmy Award-winning actor Leslie Jordan was honored with the SAGE Pioneer Award and Stacey Friedman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for JPMorgan Chase & Co., received the Jack Watters Corporate Advocate Award.
The night included a medley of songs by Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti, accompanied by Todd Almond. Jay Toole, a Stonewall survivor and LGBT activist, also shared their story.
André De Shields is the triple-crown winner of the 2019 theater awards season, having won the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Tony Awards as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his unanimously critically acclaimed performance as Hermes, Messenger to the Gods, in Hadestown. The Actors' Equity Foundation followed suit with the Richard Seff Award, which honors veteran stage actors' best supporting performances of the year. Mr. De Shields recently received the 2019 Project1Voice Lifetime Achievement Award. On November 11, he will receive The York Theatre Company's 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre and on November 18, he will be inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. He recently received the Key to the City of Baltimore from Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young. Prior to his Tony Award win, Mr. De Shields was best known for his show-stopping performances in four legendary Broadway productions: The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin' (Emmy Award), Play On! (Tony Nomination), and The Full Monty (Tony Nomination). In a career spanning fifty years, he has distinguished himself as an unparalleled actor, director, and educator, receiving in 2018 the 8th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Legend Award, and the 33rd Annual Bob Harrington Life Achievement Bistro Award. Among his other accolades are the 2009 National Black Theatre Festival's Living Legend Award and the 2007 Village Voice Obie Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance. www.andredeshields.com
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in New York City, SAGE is a national organization that offers supportive services and consumer resources to LGBT older people and their caregivers. SAGE also advocates for public policy changes that address the needs of LGBT elders, provides education and technical assistance for aging providers and LGBT community organizations through its National Resource Center on LGBT Aging, and cultural competency training through SAGECare. With staff located across the country, SAGE also coordinates SAGENet, a growing network of affiliates in the United States. Learn more at â€¯sageusa.org.
Photo Credit: Lia Chang
Andre De Shields, Emmy and Tony Award?winning actor, recipient of the Joyce Warshow Lifetime Achievement Award
Andre De Shields, Emmy and Tony Award?winning actor, recipient of the Joyce Warshow Lifetime Achievement Award and Leslie Jordan, Emmy and Tony Award?winning actor, recipient of the Joyce Warshow Life
SAGE honorees Andre De Shields and Stacey Friedman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for JPMorgan Chase & Co., recipient of the Jack Watters Corporate Advocate Award
Leslie Jordan and SAGE Board of Directors Co-chair Doug Harris
Stacey Friedman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for JPMorgan Chase & Co., recipient of the Jack Watters Corporate Advocate Award
Andre De Shields and SAGE Board of Directors Co-chair Elizabeth Schwartz
SAGE Gala
SAGE CEO Michael Adams, Elizabeth Schwartz and Andre De Shields
SAGE CEO Michael Adams and Andre De Shields
Andre De Shields is flanked by SAGE Board Members Barbara Peda, Mady Schuman, Doug Harris, CJ Jadusingh, Elizabeth Schwartz, Jeffrey Erdman, Anthony Harbour, Drew Warner
Lujira Cooper, Andre De Shields
Garth Kravits, Lia Chang and Andre De Shields
Duffy Violante, Ted Snowdon and Leslie Jordan
Reverend Magora Kennedy, Andre De Shields
Garth Kravits and Andre De Shields
Stonewall survivor Jay Toole and Andre De Shields, Emmy and Tony Award?winning actor, recipient of the Joyce Warshow Lifetime Achievement Award
Moira O''Connell, Andre De Shields, Laurie Peter
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
It was just two hours to curtain of Dallas TheaterÂ Center's production of IN THE HEIGHTS when production finds out an actor is injured and the product... (read more)
Photo Flash: BEETLEJUICE Stars Creep Out at BEETLEJUICE BLACK & WHITE BALL
Sophia Anne Caruso, Eddie Perfect, Kelvin Moon Loh, and more of the Broadway smash hit BEETLEJUICE performed for a sold-out crowd of fans of the stran... (read more)
Randy Rainbow to Release Holiday Album HEY GURL, IT'S CHRISTMAS!
Broadway Records today announced that Randy Rainbow: Hey Gurl, It's Christmas! will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, November 8, 2019.... (read more)
Full Cast Announced for MRS. DOUBTFIRE Including Cameron Adams, Doreen Montalvo, and More
Complete casting has been announced forÂ Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical that will have its world premiere this holiday season atÂ The 5thÂ Avenue Theatr... (read more)
Whoopi Goldberg Returns to the Role of Deloris Van Cartier in SISTER ACT London Revival
Whoopi GoldbergÂ will reprise her starring role as Deloris Van Cartier for the first time on stage withÂ Jennifer SaundersÂ as Mother Superior in a newly... (read more)
Ramin Karimloo, Samantha Barks & More Will Lead CHESS in Japan
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ramin Karimloo (Anastasia, Les Miserables), Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman), Luke Walsh, and Takanori Sato will lead... (read more)