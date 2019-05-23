Photo Flash: AnaÃ¯s Mitchell, Rachel Chavkin and More Appear at Broadway Association Honors

May. 23, 2019  

The Broadway Association hosted its annual awards luncheon on Wednesday afternoon, May 22, 2019, at the New York Marriott Marquis. Check out the photos below!

NYC & Company Executive Vice President of Membership and Destination Services Kelly Ann Curtin and John Gore Organization Chief Operating Officer Lauren Reid were both presented with the Rock Star Leadership Awards for Tourism and Theatre respectively, for their tireless work in promoting New York City's arts, culture and theatre scene with audiences across the country.

The awards luncheon also featured performances from the Tony-nominated musical Hadestown, by Singer-Songwriter Anaïs Mitchell andDirector Rachel Chavkin, along with the Alanis Morissette-inspired Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, with actresses Celia Gooding and Lauren Patten to celebrate the honorees.

For more information on the Broadway Association, please visit www.broadwayassociation.org.

Photo Credit: Diane Bondareff



