Photo Flash: Ace! Get a First Look at THE LAST MATCH Off-Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company presents The New York premiere of Anna Ziegler's new play The Last Match, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. The cast includes Wilson Bethel as "Tim," Alex Mickiewicz as "Sergei," Natalia Payne as "Galina" and Zoe Winters as "Mallory." BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The Last Match began preview performances on September 28, 2017 and opens officially on October 24, 2017 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street). This is a limited engagement Off-Broadway through December 24, 2017.

It's the semifinals of the U.S. Open, and two tennis greats are facing off in the match of their lives. Tim Porter, the aging all-American favorite, wants to prove to the world, his wife and himself that he's still a champion. Hot- headed rising star Sergei Sergeyev struggles to believe he truly deserves to beat his lifelong hero. Set against the high-stakes backdrop of professional sports, this New York premiere, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, serves up a richly theatrical look at what keeps us striving and why.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

