Photo Flash: A Toast! SPAMILTON Celebrates 500 Performances Off-Broadway

Last night, Tuesday, November 14, the cast and crew of the hit off-Broadway show Spamilton celebrated an impressive 500 performances since opening in July of 2016. The critically acclaimed show performs eight times a week, and is currently running at the 47th Street Theater / Puerto Rican Traveling Theater. Scroll down for photos from the festivities!

Original cast members Dan Rosales (Lin-Manuel as Hamilton) and Chris Anthony Giles (Leslie Odom as Burr) received a special toast on stage after the performance for their contribution and dedication, having been with Spamilton since the show opened. After the show, the producers hosted a special pizza party backstage for the entire "SpamFam" with previous and current cast members and crew joining in the festivities.

Celebrations continue for this runaway success as the show marked the premiere of the Los Angeles production at the Kirk Douglas Theatre on Sunday, November 12. By popular demand, the LA production has been extended and will now play through January 7, 2018.

Spamilton remains a coast-to-coast critics and audience favorite, having won the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for "Best Unique Theatrical Experience" and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs "Show of the Year" Award. Additionally, Spamilton was nominated for the Drama Desk Awards for Best Lyrics by Gerard Alessandrini and Featured Actress in a Musical for Nora Schell.

In addition to Alessandrini, Spamilton's general management team includes Laura Cronin and Scott Newsome from Brierpatch Productions and the creative team includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Dustin Cross(Costume Design), Richard Danley and Fred Barton (Musical Arrangements), and Michael Cassara (Casting Director). The show is produced by John Freedson, Christine Pedi, David Zippel, and Gerard Alessandrini.



The cast of SPAMILTON

SPAMILTON celebrates 500 performances

Related Articles