Photo Flash: A Heavenly First Look at Kathleen Turner in AN ACT OF GOD at George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse welcomes Broadway and GSP veterans Stephen DeRosa (Broadway's Into the Woods; GSP's Sylvia) and Jim Walton (Broadway's She Loves Me; GSP's The Fabulous Lipitones) opposite legendary Academy Award nominee, Tony Award nominee and multiple Golden Globe winner Kathleen Turner in the theater's An Act of God by David Javerbaum. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the stars onstage below!

DeRosa and Walton portray the archangels Michael and Gabriel, respectively, who help God answer many of the deepest (and not so deep) questions that have plagued mankind since Creation. George Street Playhouse Artistic Director David Saint helms An Act of God, onstage tonight, November 28, through December 23, 2017.

Following Her recent sold-out Broadway run, God arrives in New Brunswick and She looks a lot like Kathleen Turner! Called "deliriously funny" by The New York Times, God takes human form in An Act of God and doesn't hold back about what She's seen and heard. In this hilarious comedy God, along with two archangels Michael (Stephen DeRosa) and Gabriel (Jim Walton), answer many of the deepest (and not so deep) questions that have plagued mankind since Creation.

The rest of the creative team includes Timothy R. Mackabee (set design), Esther Arroyo (costume design), Jason Lyons (lighting design), Scott Killian (original music and sound design) and Eileen Haggerty (production stage manager). Casting by Pat McCorkle, McCorkle Casting, Ltd.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the George Street Playhouse website at www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org, or call the box office at 732-246-7717.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson





