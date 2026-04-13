Photo: First Look at Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in OFFICE ROMANCE

Netflix has released a first-look photo of Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in Office Romance, the forthcoming "raunchy" romantic comedy from the streamer. Directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), the movie will debut on June 5, 2026. Take a look at the photo below.

Led by Lopez and Goldstein, the movie follows a secret office romance and the trouble two workaholics get in when they start thinking with their hearts. This marks Lopez's first major starring role since her turn in Bill Condon's movie adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The ensemble cast features a mix of stage and screen stars, including Betty Gilpin (Oh, Mary!), Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, and Bradley Whitford. Broadway alums Roger Bart and Ali Stroker also appear, in addition to Rick Hoffman, Jodie Whittaker, Mary Wiseman, Tony Plana, Natalie Ortega, Jackie Sandler, Michelle Hurd, Mo Welch, Donald Elise Watkins, Brian Gallivan, Scott Seiss, Lisa Gilroy, and Will Sasso.

The movie will reunite Lopez with Edward James Olmos, who originally played her father in the 1997 film Selena, and will once again portray the onscreen father to Lopez.

The screenplay was penned by Goldstein and Joe Kelly, who both produced the project. Other producers include Lopez, Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina. Pamela Thur and Courtney Baxter are executive producers.

Lopez recently concluded her Las Vegas residency, Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas, which saw the superstar perform songs from Broadway musicals such as Funny Girl, Gypsy, Damn Yankees, and West Side Story. Check out clips from her show here.

Take a look at the photo from the upcoming movie below: