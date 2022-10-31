Photo Exclusive: BEETLEJUICE North American Tour Cast Meets the Press!
The North American tour features Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland, and more.
The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical is set to have its first public performance in Paducah, KY in December, before officially launching at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. The tour will haunt 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced.
See photos of the cast meeting the press here!
The North American tour features Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Kate Marilley as Delia, with Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Miss Argentina, Abe Goldfarb as Otho, Karmine Alers as Maxine Dean/Juno, Brian Vaughn as Maxie Dean and Jackera Davis as the Girl Scout. The cast also features Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Juliane Godfrey, Morgan Harrison, Matthew Michael Janisse, Kenway Ho Wai K. Kua, Sean McManus, Lee N Price, Nevada Riley, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Lexie Dorsett Sharp and CorBen Williams.
