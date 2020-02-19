Photo Coverage: Remembering Lynn Cohen

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, actress Lynn Cohen who gained fame in "Sex and the City" and "The Hunger Games" died on February 14th. Cohen has appeared in over 120 movies as well as a string of Broadway and Off-Broadway plays and television appearances. She was 86.

Today, BroadwayWorld remembers Cohen with a look back at these photos from our archives...

Cohen's stage career included appearing opposite Vanessa Redgrave in Peter Hall's Orpheus Descending in 1989. She helped develop the legendary Vanya on 42nd Street, which grew from a workshop led by Andre Gregory, including Julianne Moore and Wallace Shawn - the project eventually was adapted by David Mamet and filmed in 1994 with director Louis Malle. Appearing in many Off-Broadway shows, she received the Lucille Lortel Best Featured actress award for her gender reversal performance in the all-women production of I Remember Mama directed by Jack Cummings III.

Read her full obituary here.

Lynn Cohen attends the Meet & Greet the cast of Transport Group's 'I Remember Mama' on February 12, 2014 at the Clinton Cameo Studios in New York City.



Tina Howe and Lynn Cohen backstage at 'The Lilly Awards Broadway Cabaret' at Birdland on November 10, 2014 in New York City.



Lynn Cohen, Rita Gardner, Heather MacRae, Marni Nixon, Alice Cannon, Phyllis Somerville, Letty Serra, Barbara Andres, Dale Soules, and Barbara Barrie attend the Meet & Greet the cast of Transport Group's 'I Remember Mama' on February 12, 2014 at the Clinton Cameo Studios in New York City.



Lynn Cohen backstage at 'The Lilly Awards Broadway Cabaret' at Birdland on November 10, 2014 in New York City.



Lynn Cohen attends the Off-Broadway Opening Night party for 'Big Love' at the Signature Theatre Companya??s Pershing Square Signature Center on February 23, 2015 in New York City.



Lynn Cohen attends The New Dramatists' 68th Annual Spring Luncheon at the Marriott Marquis on May 16, 2017 in New York City.



Lynn Cohen attends the The Lilly Awards at Playwrights Horizons on May 22, 2017 in New York City.



Lynn Cohen attends the 9th Annual LILLY Awards at the Minetta Lane Theatre on May 21,2018 in New York City.