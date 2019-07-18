PRETTY WOMAN
Click Here for More Articles on PRETTY WOMAN

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame

Jul. 18, 2019  

This afternoon, Broadway favorite Orfeh joined the famed walls of Sardi's with her very own portrait! Check her out along with her husband, Andy Karl, and the rest of the Pretty Woman family, including Jerry Mitchell and Samantha Barks, as they celebrate below!

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Orfeh can currently be seen as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway. Other theater credits include: Broadway: Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Broadway.com Audience Award), Saturday Night Fever, Fascinating Rhythm, Footloose. Off Broadway: Love, Loss, and What I Wore, Trailer Park..., Love, Janis. TV/Film: Sleeping with the Fishes (with Gina Rodgriguez), Across the Universe, Film U, L&O CI, Sex and the City, Chappelle's Show.

Her extensive recording career includes music with '90s top-40 group Or-N-More. She has performed with many music icons from legends the O'Jays to Chaka Khan. Recordings include: solo CD "What Do You Want From Me" and a live album recorded with her husband Andy Karl titled "Legally Bound - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Khalil Kain

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Khalil Kain

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Khalil Kain

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh and Khalil Kain

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh and Khalil Kain

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh and Khalil Kain

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh and Khalil Kain

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh and Khalil Kain

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh and Khalil Kain

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh and Max Klimavicius

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh and Max Klimavicius

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Jerry Mitchell and Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Jerry Mitchell and Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Samantha Barks

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh with the cast of Pretty Woman

Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
Orfeh

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

  • Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Retirement Celebration for Broadway Press Rep Sam Rudy!
  • Photo Coverage: A Look Inside BLUE MAN GROUP: Ready... Go! Exhibit
  • Photo Coverage: Matt Doyle And More Share A Peek At FREDDIE FALLS IN LOVE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup