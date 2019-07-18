Photo Coverage: PRETTY WOMAN Star Orfeh Joins Sardi's Wall of Fame

This afternoon, Broadway favorite Orfeh joined the famed walls of Sardi's with her very own portrait! Check her out along with her husband, Andy Karl, and the rest of the Pretty Woman family, including Jerry Mitchell and Samantha Barks, as they celebrate below!

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Orfeh can currently be seen as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway. Other theater credits include: Broadway: Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Broadway.com Audience Award), Saturday Night Fever, Fascinating Rhythm, Footloose. Off Broadway: Love, Loss, and What I Wore, Trailer Park..., Love, Janis. TV/Film: Sleeping with the Fishes (with Gina Rodgriguez), Across the Universe, Film U, L&O CI, Sex and the City, Chappelle's Show.

Her extensive recording career includes music with '90s top-40 group Or-N-More. She has performed with many music icons from legends the O'Jays to Chaka Khan. Recordings include: solo CD "What Do You Want From Me" and a live album recorded with her husband Andy Karl titled "Legally Bound - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



