Photo Coverage: PHANTOM, BEAUTIFUL and More Take the Stage at This Week's Broadway in Bryant Park!

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! The 2018 program brings the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks through Thursday, August 16. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation continues this week.

This week's performers included PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ( Ali Ewoldt, Jay Armstrong Johnson); DESPERATE MEASURES (Lauren Molina, Conor Ryan); ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER (Stephen Bogardus, Melissa Errico, John Cudia, Gary Adler, Florrie Bagel, William Bellamy, Rachel Coloff, Peyton Crim, Caitlin Gallogly, Matt Gibson, Daisy Hobbs, Craig Waletzko); BEAUTIFUL (Kara Lindsay, Ben Jacoby, Sara Sheppard, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Salisha Thomas, Yasmeen Sulieman, Alex Hairston).

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



