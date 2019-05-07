Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for The Vineyard Theatre's Gala Honoring Colman Domingo!

Just last night, Vineyard Theatre presented its 2019 Gala fundraiser, celebrating Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominated artist and Vineyard Board Member, Colman Domingo. Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!



Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern said, "Colman Domingo is an extraordinary artist and human being, and we can't wait to celebrate him at our upcoming gala. We have had the great fortune of collaborating with Colman over many years at The Vineyard, from his Lucille Lortel-winning solo show A BOY AND HIS SOUL, to his Tony-nominated performance in THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, to the New York premiere of his acclaimed play, DOT. He is a multifaceted artist and storyteller whose work in the theatre and on screen-in If Beale Street Could Talk, Selma, "Fear the Walking Dead" and many more-evinces his humanity, hilarity, and passionate creative spirit. We are honored to have him as an advocate on The Vineyard's Board of Directors, and to join in celebrating his ongoing contributions to the arts and to our lives."

Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominated artist Colman Domingo's plays include DOT (Samuel French), WILD WITH HAPPY (Dramatist Play Service) and A BOY AND HIS SOUL (Oberon Books), among others. He co-wrote the Broadway musical SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL. His Barrymore Award-winning musical LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE had its West Coast premiere at The Geffen Playhouse this winter. His work has been produced by The Vineyard (where he serves on the Board), The Public, Humana Festival of New American Plays, New York Stage and Film, A.C.T, The Tricycle Theater in London, Brisbane Powerhouse in Australia, among others. He is the recipient of Lucille Lortel, Obie, AUDELCO and GLAAD awards for his work. His theater career of over 28 years spans The West End, Broadway, Off-Broadway, Australia, France and regional theaters across America. The multi-hyphenate has two television series in the works for AMC and HBO, both of which he will EP and write. He has starred in films such as Selma, Lincoln, The Butler, and The Birth of a Nation. He recently starred in the heralded film If Beale Street Could Talk, directed by Barry Jenkins and in AMC's tv series "Fear the Walking Dead."

Vineyard Theatre Gala honoring Colman Domingo at the Edison Ballroom on May 06, 2019 in New York City.



Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel



Suzanne Appel



Jamie deRoy



Glenn Davis



Jamie McDonald



Antoinette Nwandu



Ngozi Anyanwu



Ariana DeBose



Sharon Washington



Martha Clarke



Laura Heywood



Catherine Schreiber



Douglas Aibel and Catherine Schreiber



Douglas Aibel



Anika Larsen / Lucy The Slut and Rick Lyon / Trekkie Monster



Clewby



Colman Domingo



Sarah Stern, Colman Domingo and Douglas Aibel



Sarah Stern and Colman Domingo



Marjorie Johnson and Colman



Marjorie Johnson and Colman Domingo



Marjorie Johnson



Jeff Bionder, Stefen Reinhardt, Colman Domingo, Yoel Floher and Josh Sapan



Colman Domingo and Josh Sapan



Heidi Rodewald



Colman Domingo and Heidi Rodewald



Robert O'Hara



Susan Stroman



John Kander



David Thompson



John Kander, Susan Stroman and David Thompson



John Kander and Susan Stroman



Susan Stroman and David Thompson



Colman Domingo, John Kander, Susan Stroman and David Thompson



Colman Domingo, John Kander and Susan Stroman



John Kander, Colman Domingo, Susan Stroman and David Thompson



John Kander, Colman Domingo, Susan Stroman and David Thompson



Colman Domingo and Susan Stroman



Catherine Schreiber and Colman Domingo



Colman Domingo and Iliana Guibert



Colman Domingo and Iliana Guibert



Forrest McClendon



Daniel J. Watts



Forrest McClendon and Sharon Washington



Forrest McClendon, Sharon Washington and Colman Domingo



Forrest McClendon and Colman Domingo



Eric Kuhn and Colman Domingo



Jen Garvey-Blackwell and Colman Domingo



Barrett Foa



Lileana Blain-Cruz



Colman Domingo