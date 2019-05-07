Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for The Vineyard Theatre's Gala Honoring Colman Domingo!

May. 7, 2019  

Just last night, Vineyard Theatre presented its 2019 Gala fundraiser, celebrating Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominated artist and Vineyard Board Member, Colman Domingo. Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern said, "Colman Domingo is an extraordinary artist and human being, and we can't wait to celebrate him at our upcoming gala. We have had the great fortune of collaborating with Colman over many years at The Vineyard, from his Lucille Lortel-winning solo show A BOY AND HIS SOUL, to his Tony-nominated performance in THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, to the New York premiere of his acclaimed play, DOT. He is a multifaceted artist and storyteller whose work in the theatre and on screen-in If Beale Street Could Talk, Selma, "Fear the Walking Dead" and many more-evinces his humanity, hilarity, and passionate creative spirit. We are honored to have him as an advocate on The Vineyard's Board of Directors, and to join in celebrating his ongoing contributions to the arts and to our lives."

Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominated artist Colman Domingo's plays include DOT (Samuel French), WILD WITH HAPPY (Dramatist Play Service) and A BOY AND HIS SOUL (Oberon Books), among others. He co-wrote the Broadway musical SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL. His Barrymore Award-winning musical LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE had its West Coast premiere at The Geffen Playhouse this winter. His work has been produced by The Vineyard (where he serves on the Board), The Public, Humana Festival of New American Plays, New York Stage and Film, A.C.T, The Tricycle Theater in London, Brisbane Powerhouse in Australia, among others. He is the recipient of Lucille Lortel, Obie, AUDELCO and GLAAD awards for his work. His theater career of over 28 years spans The West End, Broadway, Off-Broadway, Australia, France and regional theaters across America. The multi-hyphenate has two television series in the works for AMC and HBO, both of which he will EP and write. He has starred in films such as Selma, Lincoln, The Butler, and The Birth of a Nation. He recently starred in the heralded film If Beale Street Could Talk, directed by Barry Jenkins and in AMC's tv series "Fear the Walking Dead."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Vineyard Theatre Gala honoring Colman Domingo at the Edison Ballroom on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Vineyard Theatre Gala honoring Colman Domingo

Vineyard Theatre Gala honoring Colman Domingo

Vineyard Theatre Gala honoring Colman Domingo

Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel

Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel

Suzanne Appel

Suzanne Appel

Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy

Glenn Davis

Glenn Davis

Jamie McDonald

Jamie McDonald

Antoinette Nwandu

Antoinette Nwandu

Ngozi Anyanwu

Ngozi Anyanwu

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Sharon Washington

Sharon Washington

Martha Clarke

Martha Clarke

Laura Heywood

Laura Heywood

Catherine Schreiber

Catherine Schreiber

Douglas Aibel and Catherine Schreiber

Douglas Aibel

Anika Larsen / Lucy The Slut and Rick Lyon / Trekkie Monster

Anika Larsen / Lucy The Slut and Rick Lyon / Trekkie Monster

Clewby

Clewby

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Sarah Stern, Colman Domingo and Douglas Aibel

Sarah Stern and Colman Domingo

Marjorie Johnson and Colman Domingo

Marjorie Johnson and Colman Domingo

Marjorie Johnson

Marjorie Johnson

Jeff Bionder, Stefen Reinhardt, Colman Domingo, Yoel Floher and Josh Sapan

Colman Domingo and Josh Sapan

Colman Domingo and Josh Sapan

Heidi Rodewald

Heidi Rodewald

Colman Domingo and Heidi Rodewald

Robert O'Hara

Robert O'Hara

Susan Stroman

John Kander

David Thompson

John Kander, Susan Stroman and David Thompson

John Kander and Susan Stroman

Susan Stroman and David Thompson

Colman Domingo, John Kander, Susan Stroman and David Thompson

Colman Domingo, John Kander and Susan Stroman

John Kander, Colman Domingo, Susan Stroman and David Thompson

John Kander, Colman Domingo, Susan Stroman and David Thompson

Colman Domingo and Susan Stroman

Catherine Schreiber and Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo and Iliana Guibert

Colman Domingo and Iliana Guibert

Forrest McClendon

Forrest McClendon

Daniel J. Watts

Daniel J. Watts

Forrest McClendon and Sharon Washington

Forrest McClendon, Sharon Washington and Colman Domingo

Forrest McClendon, Sharon Washington and Colman Domingo

Forrest McClendon, Sharon Washington and Colman Domingo

Forrest McClendon and Colman Domingo

Forrest McClendon and Colman Domingo

Eric Kuhn and Colman Domingo

Eric Kuhn and Colman Domingo

Jen Garvey-Blackwell and Colman Domingo

Jen Garvey-Blackwell and Colman Domingo

Barrett Foa

Barrett Foa

Lileana Blain-Cruz

Lileana Blain-Cruz

Colman Domingo



Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began

