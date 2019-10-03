Freestyle Love Supreme
Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Article Pixel Oct. 3, 2019  

A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme opened just last night, October 2 at the Booth Theatre.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."

We're taking you to the opening night red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Jill Furman, Jenny Steingart

Richard "Crazy Legs" Colon

Richard "Crazy Legs" Colon

Dan Lauria and guest

Thomas Kail

Adam Savage

Brian d'Arcy James

Ross Golan

Anna Chlumsky

Anna Chlumsky

David Burtka

David Burtka

Molly Ringwald, Roman Gianopoulos

Kenny Leon

Stacy London

Stacy London

Gayle King

Gayle King

Kathleen Turner

Michelle Hurd

Michelle Hurd

Robin de Jesus

Robin de Jesus

Andy Blankenbuehler, Elly Blankenbuehler

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Yasiin Bey

Ira Glass

Josh AndrÃ©s Rivera

Josh AndrÃ©s Rivera

Mimi Bilinski, Beowulf Boritt

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Wesley Taylor

Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo

Josh Groban

BeBe Winans

BeBe Winans

Questlove

Questlove

Alan Cumming

