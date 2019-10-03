Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme opened just last night, October 2 at the Booth Theatre.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."

We're taking you to the opening night red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Jill Furman, Jenny Steingart



Richard "Crazy Legs" Colon



Dan Lauria and guest



Thomas Kail



Adam Savage



Brian d'Arcy James



Ross Golan



Anna Chlumsky



David Burtka



Molly Ringwald, Roman Gianopoulos



Kenny Leon



Stacy London



Gayle King



Kathleen Turner



Michelle Hurd



Robin de Jesus



Andy Blankenbuehler, Elly Blankenbuehler



Renee Elise Goldsberry



Yasiin Bey



Ira Glass



Josh AndrÃ©s Rivera



Mimi Bilinski, Beowulf Boritt



Betsy Wolfe



Wesley Taylor



Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo



Josh Groban



BeBe Winans



Questlove



Alan Cumming