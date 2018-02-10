Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of LATER LIFE Off-Broadway!

Feb. 10, 2018  

In Later Life, a middle-aged man and woman meet at a cocktail party and ponder beginning the relationship that eluded them 30 years ago. While the pair rediscover each other and themselves, a bevy of delightful guests rally behind them. With poignancy and laughs, this classic Gurney play reminds us of the infinite possibilities in life just waiting to be pursued. A romantic tale of missed connections and hope for new beginnings.

The cast met the press yesterday, February 9, and you can check out photos from the event below!

Later Life, by A.R. Gureny, directed by Jonathan Silverstein, and starring Liam Craig, Barbara Garrick, Laurence Lau, and Jodie Markell, runs February 27th - April 14th at The Clurman Theatre at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street (between 9th and 10th Aves).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Jonathan Silverstein

Jonathan Silverstein

Liam Craig, Jodie Markell, Barbara Garrick, and Laurence Lau

Laurence Lau

Laurence Lau

Laurence Lau

Barbara Garrick

Barbara Garrick

Barbara Garrick

Barbara Garrick

Barbara Garrick, and Laurence Lau

Barbara Garrick, and Laurence Lau

Jodie Markell

Jodie Markell

Jodie Markell

Liam Craig

Liam Craig

Liam Craig

Liam Craig and Jodie Markell

Liam Craig and Jodie Markell

Liam Craig, Jodie Markell, Barbara Garrick, and Laurence Lau

Jonathan Silverstein, Jodie Markell, Liam Craig, Barbara Garrick, and Laurence Lau

