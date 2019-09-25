THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM
Photo Coverage: Matthew Broderick, Adriane Lenox, Michael Shannon, and More Attend Opening Night of THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM

The Height of the Storm officially opened last night, Tuesday September 24, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

We're taking you on the opening night red carpet, where stars in attendance included Matthew Broderick, Adriane Lenox, Mary Beth Peil, Michael Shannon, and more! Check out the photos below!

The Height of the Storm is written by Tony Award nominee Florian Zeller (The Father), translated by two-time Tony Award Winner Christopher Hampton (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and directed by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night),

The Height of the Storm features Olivier and Tony Award Winner Jonathan Pryce (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "Game of Thrones", "The Wife," Miss Saigon), three-time Olivier Award Winner Eileen Atkins (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "The Crown", Doubt, The Retreat From Moscow), Lucy Cohu (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "The Queen's Sister"), Amanda Drew (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time at The National Theatre), James Hillier (The Height of the Storm at Wyndham's Theatre, "The Crown"), and Lisa O'Hare (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder).

Two of the greatest actors of their generation come together in one unforgettable story of a shared life and all of its complexities. For 50 years the lives of André and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change. Jonathan Kent directs this thrilling production The Times of London declares "a deeply moving new play that takes us the edge of what it is to love."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

