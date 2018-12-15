Photo Coverage: Lightning Strikes Twice! Meet the Cast of THE LIGHTNING THIEF National Tour

The upcoming national tour of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical -the musical adaption of the New York Times best-selling novel written by Rick Riordan, is getting ready to launch from Chicago next month! Check out photos of the cast in rehearsals below!

As previously announced, Chris McCarrell and Kristin Stokes will reprise the roles of Percy Jackson and Annabeth, respectively, after bringing the characters to life in the critically acclaimed New York production. In addition to McCarrell and Stokes, two other actors from the New York production will reprise their roles on the road: Sarah Beth Pfeifer as Clarice and others, and James Hayden Rodriguez as Luke and others. The cast also features Izzy Figueroa (Understudy for Grover, Mr. Brunner, Assistant Stage Manager), Jorrel Javier (Grover and Mr. D), Ryan Knowles (Chiron and others), Sam Leicht (Understudy for Percy and Luke), Jalynn Steele (Sally and others), and T. Shyvonne Stewart (Understudy for Sally and Clarice).

The national tour of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical launches in Chicago in January 2019. The tour route includes: Fayetteville, AR (Jan 4-5 - preview performances), Chicago, IL (Jan 8-13), Charlotte, NC (Jan 15-20), Philadelphia, PA (Jan 22-27), Findlay, OH (Jan 29), Worcester, MA (Jan 31-Feb 3), Bethlehem, PA (Feb 13), Washington, DC (Feb 15-17), Schenectady, NY (Feb 22-23), Detroit, MI (February 26-March 9), Toronto, ON (March 19-24), New York, NY (March 27-31), Durham, NC (April 9-10), Sacramento, CA (April 18-21), Seattle, WA (April 23-28), Eugene, OR (April 30), Reno, NV (May 3-5), Portland, OR (May 7-8), San Jose, CA (May 10-12), San Antonio, TX (May 15), Dallas, TX (May 21-26), Cheyenne, WY (May 28-29), Tulsa, OK (May 31-June 1), Wilmington, NC (June 4-5), Atlanta, GA (June 7-9), Ft. Lauderdale, FL (June 25-June 30), and Tampa, FL (July 9-14).

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL has a Drama Desk nominated book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, and is directed byStephen Brackett, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, with set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, Obie award winning sound design by Ryan Rumery, fight direction by Rod Kinter and orchestrations by Wiley Deweese and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan andthe Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

Photo Credit: Monroe Scott

Related Articles