Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Celebration for DANIEL'S HUSBAND

Oct. 29, 2018  

DANIEL'S HUSBAND - a new play by Michael McKeever, directed by Joe Brancato - is now open Off-Broadway at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43 St.). Check out photos from the evening below!

DANIEL'S HUSBAND enjoyed considerable success last season when it debuted at Primary Stages, and the play's entire original cast returns for this much-anticipated transfer: Anna Holbrook, Lou Liberatore, Matthew Montelongo, Ryan Spahn and Leland Wheeler.

DANIEL'S HUSBAND is Mr. McKeever's contemporary American play about two men - the personification of the perfect couple - who happen to have conflicting views of relationships. A turn of events forces them to face the consequences of their differences, and they learn that they are living in a world where fundamental rights aren't always so fundamental.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride


high res photos


Opening Night Celebration for "Daniel's Husband" at the West Bank on October 28, 2018 in New York City.


Ryan Spahn


Matthew Montelongo


Lou Liberatore


Leland Wheeler


Anna Holbrook


Jamison Stern


Peggy J. Scott


Austin Reed Alleman


Ryan Spahn


Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie


Jamison Stern


Jamison Stern


Lou Liberatore


Lou Liberatore and Christopher Scott


Lou Liberatore and Christopher Scott


Lou Liberatore


Peggy J. Scott


Peggy J. Scott


Leland Wheeler


Leland Wheeler


Anna Holbrook


Anna Holbrook


Matthew Montelongo


Matthew Montelongo


AAustin Reed Alleman


Austin Reed Alleman


Sheryl Kaller and Ryan Spahn


Sheryl Kaller and Ryan Spahn


Ryan Spahn, Leland Wheeler, Lou Liberatore, Anna Holbrook and Matthew Montelongo


Ryan Spahn, Leland Wheeler, Lou Liberatore, Anna Holbrook and Matthew Montelongo


Ryan Spahn, Leland Wheeler, Lou Liberatore, Anna Holbrook and Matthew Montelongo


Ryan Spahn, Leland Wheeler, Lou Liberatore, Anna Holbrook and Matthew Montelongo


Michael McKeever


Joe Brancato, Ryan Spahn, Leland Wheeler, Lou Liberatore, Michael McKeever, Anna Holbrook and Matthew Montelongo


Ted Snowdon, Joe Brancato, Ryan Spahn, Leland Wheeler, Lou Liberatore, Michael McKeever, Anna Holbrook and Matthew Montelongo


Austin Reed Alleman, Ted Snowdon, Joe Brancato, Peggy J. Scott, Ryan Spahn, Leland Wheeler, Lou Liberatore, Matthew Montelongo, Michael McKeever, Jamison Stern and Anna Holbrook


Joe Brancato, Ted Snowdon and Michael McKeever


Joe Brancato, Ted Snowdon and Michael McKeever


Lou Liberatore and Joe Brancato


Lou Liberatore and Joe Brancato


Joe Brancato and Michael McKeever


Joe Brancato and Michael McKeever


Lou Liberatore, Joe Brancato and Michael McKeever


Lou Liberatore and Michael McKeever


Michael McKeever and husband


Michael Urie and Joe Brancato


Ryan Spahn


Ryan Spahn


Michael Urie


Michael Urie


Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie


Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie


Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie


Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie


Duffy Violante, Ted Snowdon, Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie


Duffy Violante and Ted Snowdon


Michael McKeever, Duffy Violante and Ted Snowdon


Duffy Violante and Leland Wheeler


Richard Kline


Richard Kline


Richard Kline


Lou Liberatore and Ryan Spahn


Joe Brancato and Richard Kline


Jamie deRoy and Michael Urie


Reed Birney


Reed Birney


Drew Droege


Drew Droege


Jamie deRoy and Drew Droege


Reed Birney and Ryan Spahn


Reed Birney and Ryan Spahn


Reed Birney and Ryan Spahn


Ryan Spahn, Reed Birney and Matthew Montelongo


Ryan Spahn and Matthew Montelongo


Ryan Spahn and Matthew Montelongo


Michael McKeever, Joe Brancato and Michael Palmer


Chris Lueke

