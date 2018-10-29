Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Celebration for DANIEL'S HUSBAND

DANIEL'S HUSBAND - a new play by Michael McKeever, directed by Joe Brancato - is now open Off-Broadway at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43 St.). Check out photos from the evening below!

DANIEL'S HUSBAND enjoyed considerable success last season when it debuted at Primary Stages, and the play's entire original cast returns for this much-anticipated transfer: Anna Holbrook, Lou Liberatore, Matthew Montelongo, Ryan Spahn and Leland Wheeler.

DANIEL'S HUSBAND is Mr. McKeever's contemporary American play about two men - the personification of the perfect couple - who happen to have conflicting views of relationships. A turn of events forces them to face the consequences of their differences, and they learn that they are living in a world where fundamental rights aren't always so fundamental.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles