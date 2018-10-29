Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Celebration for DANIEL'S HUSBAND
DANIEL'S HUSBAND - a new play by Michael McKeever, directed by Joe Brancato - is now open Off-Broadway at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43 St.). Check out photos from the evening below!
DANIEL'S HUSBAND enjoyed considerable success last season when it debuted at Primary Stages, and the play's entire original cast returns for this much-anticipated transfer: Anna Holbrook, Lou Liberatore, Matthew Montelongo, Ryan Spahn and Leland Wheeler.
DANIEL'S HUSBAND is Mr. McKeever's contemporary American play about two men - the personification of the perfect couple - who happen to have conflicting views of relationships. A turn of events forces them to face the consequences of their differences, and they learn that they are living in a world where fundamental rights aren't always so fundamental.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Opening Night Celebration for "Daniel's Husband" at the West Bank on October 28, 2018 in New York City.
Lou Liberatore and Christopher Scott
Ryan Spahn, Leland Wheeler, Lou Liberatore, Anna Holbrook and Matthew Montelongo
Joe Brancato, Ryan Spahn, Leland Wheeler, Lou Liberatore, Michael McKeever, Anna Holbrook and Matthew Montelongo
Ted Snowdon, Joe Brancato, Ryan Spahn, Leland Wheeler, Lou Liberatore, Michael McKeever, Anna Holbrook and Matthew Montelongo
Austin Reed Alleman, Ted Snowdon, Joe Brancato, Peggy J. Scott, Ryan Spahn, Leland Wheeler, Lou Liberatore, Matthew Montelongo, Michael McKeever, Jamison Stern and Anna Holbrook
Joe Brancato, Ted Snowdon and Michael McKeever
Lou Liberatore and Joe Brancato
Joe Brancato and Michael McKeever
Lou Liberatore, Joe Brancato and Michael McKeever
Lou Liberatore and Michael McKeever
Michael McKeever and husband
Duffy Violante, Ted Snowdon, Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie
Duffy Violante and Ted Snowdon
Michael McKeever, Duffy Violante and Ted Snowdon
Duffy Violante and Leland Wheeler
Joe Brancato and Richard Kline
Ryan Spahn, Reed Birney and Matthew Montelongo
Ryan Spahn and Matthew Montelongo
Michael McKeever, Joe Brancato and Michael Palmer
Chris Lueke