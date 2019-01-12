Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon is officially underway! Yesterday, Friday, January 11, the convention kicked off, as many panels and events were held. Yesterday also marked the convention's Industry Day. BroadwayCon Industry Day is recommended for existing or aspiring members of the Broadway industry looking to hear from experts and connect with other professionals.

BroadwayWorld was there for Industry Day, and you can check out the photos from the reception below!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as they gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 features panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Industry Day during Broadwaycon at New York Hilton Midtown on January 11, 2019 in New York City.



BroadwayHD: Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley



BroadwayHD: Bonnie Commley



BroadwayHD: Stewart Lane



The Situation Company: Jeremy Kraus and Damian Bazadona



Charles Flateman, Kurt Deutsch, Bonnie Comley and Lee Seymour



BroadwayHD's Hal Berman



BroadwayHD's Hal Berman, Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane



The Situation Company: Jeremy Kraus



The Situation Company: Damian Bazadona



