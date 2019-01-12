Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon

Jan. 12, 2019  

BroadwayCon is officially underway! Yesterday, Friday, January 11, the convention kicked off, as many panels and events were held. Yesterday also marked the convention's Industry Day. BroadwayCon Industry Day is recommended for existing or aspiring members of the Broadway industry looking to hear from experts and connect with other professionals.

BroadwayWorld was there for Industry Day, and you can check out the photos from the reception below!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as they gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 features panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
Industry Day during Broadwaycon at New York Hilton Midtown on January 11, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
BroadwayHD: Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
BroadwayHD: Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
BroadwayHD: Bonnie Commley

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
BroadwayHD: Bonnie Commley

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
BroadwayHD: Stewart Lane

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
BroadwayHD: Stewart Lane

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
The Situation Company: Jeremy Kraus and Damian Bazadona

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
Charles Flateman, Kurt Deutsch, Bonnie Comley and Lee Seymour

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
Bonnie Comley, Kurt Deutsch, Lee Seymour and Charles Flateman

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
BroadwayHD's Hal Berman

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
BroadwayHD's Hal Berman

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
BroadwayHD's Hal Berman, Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
The Situation Company: Jeremy Kraus and Damian Bazadona

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
The Situation Company: Jeremy Kraus

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
The Situation Company: Damian Bazadona

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
BroadwayHD: Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
BroadwayHD: Hal Berman, Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane

Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Anthony Rapp Introduces Industry Day at BroadwayCon
  • Photo Coverage: They're Ready for Their Upgrade! In Rehearsal with the Cast of BE MORE CHILL
  • FREEZE FRAME: Chill Out Inside the First Day of Rehearsals with BE MORE CHILL!
  • Photo Flashback: Remembering GREASE And MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Star Derek Keeling
  • Photo Coverage: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and More Hit the Red Carpet At the National Board Of Review Gala
  • Photo Coverage: Theatrical Unions Show Support For Actors' Equity Development Strike

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup



      SHARE