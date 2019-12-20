Hamilton
Photo Coverage: Inside the Final eduHAM Q & A of 2019

Article Pixel Dec. 20, 2019  

#EduHam is a series of Hamilton Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see Hamilton on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

See photos from the latest eduHAM below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Terrance Spencer

Terrance Spencer

Terrance Spencer

Terrance Spencer

Terrance Spencer

Terrance Spencer

Student performers

Student performers

Terrance Spencer with Student performers

Terrance Spencer

Terrance Spencer

Terrance Spencer

Terrance Spencer

Terrance Spencer, D'eonte Goodman, Giuseppe Bausilio, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher

Terrance Spencer, D'eonte Goodman, Giuseppe Bausilio, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher

D'eonte Goodman and Giuseppe Bausilio

Raven Thomas

Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher

Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher

Terrance Spencer, D'eonte Goodman, Giuseppe Bausilio, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher

Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher

Terrance Spencer, D'eonte Goodman, Giuseppe Bausilio, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher

Nicholas Christopher

Raven Thomas

Giuseppe Bausilio

Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher

Terrance Spencer, D'eonte Goodman, Giuseppe Bausilio, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher

Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher

Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher

Terrance Spencer, D'eonte Goodman, Giuseppe Bausilio, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher

Nicholas Christopher, Lauren Boyd, Raven Thomas, Giuseppe Bausilio, D'eonte Goodman and Terrance Spencer

Nicholas Christopher, Lauren Boyd, Raven Thomas, Giuseppe Bausilio, D'eonte Goodman and Terrance Spencer

Nicholas Christopher, Lauren Boyd, Raven Thomas, Giuseppe Bausilio, D'eonte Goodman and Terrance Spencer

Nicholas Christopher, Lauren Boyd, Raven Thomas, Giuseppe Bausilio, D'eonte Goodman and Terrance Spencer

