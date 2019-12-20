Photo Coverage: Inside the Final eduHAM Q & A of 2019

#EduHam is a series of Hamilton Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see Hamilton on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

See photos from the latest eduHAM below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.



Terrance Spencer



Terrance Spencer



Terrance Spencer



Terrance Spencer



Terrance Spencer



Terrance Spencer



Student performers



Student performers



Terrance Spencer with Student performers



Terrance Spencer



Terrance Spencer



Terrance Spencer



Terrance Spencer



Terrance Spencer, D'eonte Goodman, Giuseppe Bausilio, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher



Terrance Spencer, D'eonte Goodman, Giuseppe Bausilio, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher



D'eonte Goodman and Giuseppe Bausilio



Raven Thomas



Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher



Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher



Terrance Spencer, D'eonte Goodman, Giuseppe Bausilio, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher



Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher



Terrance Spencer, D'eonte Goodman, Giuseppe Bausilio, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher



Nicholas Christopher



Raven Thomas



Giuseppe Bausilio



Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher



Terrance Spencer, D'eonte Goodman, Giuseppe Bausilio, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher



Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher



Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher



Terrance Spencer, D'eonte Goodman, Giuseppe Bausilio, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd and Nicholas Christopher



Nicholas Christopher, Lauren Boyd, Raven Thomas, Giuseppe Bausilio, D'eonte Goodman and Terrance Spencer



Nicholas Christopher, Lauren Boyd, Raven Thomas, Giuseppe Bausilio, D'eonte Goodman and Terrance Spencer



Nicholas Christopher, Lauren Boyd, Raven Thomas, Giuseppe Bausilio, D'eonte Goodman and Terrance Spencer



Nicholas Christopher, Lauren Boyd, Raven Thomas, Giuseppe Bausilio, D'eonte Goodman and Terrance Spencer